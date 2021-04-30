AUDUBON – On a night that Audubon’s longtime coach, teacher and friend to athletics Bob Clark was honored with the renaming of the Wheeler Co-Ed Relays, it was fitting that hurdles was the home team’s biggest successes.
The Wheeler girls rode to a big win in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:12.55, more than two seconds ahead of runner-up CAM. The Wheelers led most of the way, with Madison Steckler, Mattie Nielsen, Madi Burr and Katelyn Nielsen rolling to the season-best win.
The Wheeler boys’ shuttle hurdlers – team of twin brothers Ethan and Joel Klocke, plus Brandon Jensen and Gavin Smith – came in second to CAM in a very fiercely-contested matchup of the area’s top two teams, the Wheelers’ 1:03.83 to the Cougars’ 1:02.41. The Wheelers’ time was a season-best.
Smith, who earlier this month competed at the Drake Relays, won the boys’ 110 high and 400 low hurdles. Both times, he edged area rival Connor McKee, each time by less than a tenth of a second. Smith’s times were 15.25 and 56.17 compared to McKee’s 15.32 and 56.26, respectively. Both Smith and McKee logged season bests.
Longtime hurdles coach Bob Clark passed away earlier this month at age 80, and the meet was renamed in his honor. He had taught at Audubon for 40 years until his retirement in 2002, and was a track coach for nearly 60 years, the later years as a volunteer.
Clark switched back and forth between boys’ and girls’ in more recent years, but one thing was for sure – success followed. For the boys, Mitchell Nelsen was a state champion in the 110-meter hurdles and anchored the state title-winning shuttle hurdle relay, both in 2016, while Nolan Smith was a 110-meter hurdles state champion a year later. Smith and Nelsen, along with Jake Muliford and Tyler Riebhoff, were also part of the 2016 shuttle hurdle winner.
For the girls, the 2010 shuttle hurdle relay – Lacey Vokt, Olivia Nelson, Emily Subbert and Brittni Obermeier – won the state title.
During a break in the action at the Relays, the meet’s name was officially changed and Clark’s wife, Josie, was introduced to the crowd.
“I think that it is very well deserved for coach Clark,” said Wheeler girls’ coach Tony Konkler. “If you’ve been around the history of hurdles, the boys have had a little more success than the girls, but if you go way back, we had a shuttle hurdle relays team at state every year from 2003 to 2017, and maybe further back.
“He’s touched a lot of kids’ lives over a lot of years,” he continued.
Monte Riebhoff, the boys’ coach, agreed.
“Great coach and a good friend of mine for many years,” Riebhoff said. “I’ve been in Audubon for 32 years and he was here a lot longer than I was and he’s made a lot of friends and a lot of people respected him. He was pretty much an icon in track as far as hurdles go.
“If kids wanted to know how to hurdle, they’d go to Bob Clark,” he continued. “It’s something that in our community, they just buy into hurdles at a young age.”
MORE ON THE MEET
The Wheeler girls finished second with 84 points, 16 back of Underwood. On the boys’ side, CAM finished with 85 points for the area’s best finish, behind the Eagles’ 123 and Clarinda’s 119, and four points ahead of fourth-place ACGC.
Other Wheeler wins for the girls were Hannah Thygesen in the 800 and the 4x400-meter relay team of Madison Steckler, Mattie Nielsen, Abigail Zaiger and Hannah Thygesen.
Relays seem to be a strong suit for the Wheeler girls, and it’s something Konkler is focused on, particularly the 4x400-meter relay. The Wheelers won in 4:23.10, improving their previous time by about two seconds.
“I’ve had that in mind at the very beginning,” he said. “What was more important to me than placing was improving our time. We were the second seed going in and we had a fun anchor leg. Hannah (Thygesen) made up some ground and had a battle with (Underwood’s Allie Witt), and on the final corner, she pulled away.”
Thygesen, an individual winner in the 800, could also figure in big in several other events come the state qualifying meet. The Wheeler junior qualified for state in four events as a freshman, and will be looking for a strong finish after a 2:35.20 time Tuesday in one of her signature events.
“She tried to run a more strategic race, and it happened she got into a three-way battle (with Underwood’s Ali Humphrey and Panorama’s Olivia Steffen), and they were all waiting for one another to make their move,” said Konkler. “Hannah did and they tried to go with her and couldn’t catch up.”
The coach also figures to play with his relay lineups in the sprint and distance medleys, as well as the 4x800-meter relay in the coming weeks before the big state qualifier.
For the Wheeler boys, Smith’s wins in hurdling events were the boys’ two victories, and the shuttle hurdle relay performance was the runner-up finish.
Smith has battled CAM’s Connor McKee throughout the season. At the Drake Relays, it was McKee who had the slight edge in the 400-meter hurdles, the race both of them ran, side-by-side, on the Blue Oval. This time around Smith had the upper hand, beating McKee both times in the solo hurdle races, although it was the Cougars who won in the shuttle hurdle relay.
“Connor’s been good for Gavin and Gavin’s been good for Connor,” said Riebhoff. “Those two are great kids and great hurdles. If you’re a fan of track, that’s one of the races you come and watch ... to me that was the highlight of the night, seeing those two kids compete against each other. It was a close race and truly a coin flip on who was going to win those races.”
Joel Klocke and Matthew Beisswenger were third and fourth, respectively, in the 400-meter run for the team’s other top-4 finishes. Freshman Zeke Konkler, who ran a 54.9-second split in the sprint medley pacing the team to come from behind for a fifth-place finish.
“We ran a lot of our best times of the year,” said Riebhoff. “You also have to start thinking about what you’re going to get to state as (the state) qualifying meet comes around. I thought our kids performed well.
“We’ve got two seniors (Ethan and Joel Klocke) and they’re great leaders. They work their tail off every day.”
EXIRA-EHK TIMES
The Exira-EHK girls’ 13th behind a sixth-place finish in the 4x200-meter relay; individual sixth-place finishers for the Spartans were Kate Hansen in the 3000-meter run and Macy Emgarten in the 100-meter hurdles.
The Spartan boys missed out on scoring, and had the 4x100-meter relay finishing 12th as the team’s top finish.
Underwood’s Brayden Wollan rewrote several meet records, with individual records set in the 100 (10.85) and 200-meter dash (22.22). Wollan was also on the winning sprint medley and 4x400-meter relays, which finished in 1:36.32 and 3:31.02, respectively.
Bob Clark Relays
Tuesday, April 27, at Chis Jones Field, Audubon
Boys team scores: 1. Underwood 123, 2. Clarinda 119, 3. CAM 85, 4. ACGC 81, 5. IKM-Manning 64, 6. Audubon 54, 7. Coon Rapids-Bayard 31, 8. Tri-Center 17, 9. Southwest Valley 8, 10. Ar-We-Va 6, 11. AHSTW 1.
Area top 6 results
Long jump: 5. Matthew Beisswenger (Aud) 19’7.75”. Sprint medley: 5. Audubon 1:43.96. Shuttle hurdle: 2. Audubon 1:03.83. Distance medley: 5. Audubon 4:09.10, 400: 3. Joel Klocke (Aud) 53.84, 4. Matthew Beisswenger (Aud) 53.94. 110 hurdles: 1. Gavin Smith (Aud) 15.25. 400 hurdles: 1. Smith (Aud) 56.17, 5. Brandon Jensen (Aud) 1:00.00. 4x400: 2. Audubon 3:41.80.
Girls team scores: 1. Underwood 100, 2. Audubon 84, 3. Panorama 72, 4. Clarinda 71, 5. ACGC 61, 6. Tri-Center 54, 7. IKM-Manning 45, 8. Ar-We-Va 37, 9. CAM 33, 10. Griswold 14, 11. Des Moines Grandview Chrsitian, 12. Southwest Valley 7, 13. Exira-EHK 3.
Area top 6 results
Discus: 2. Elizabeth Zaiger (Aud) 111’11”, 6. Jaci Christensen (Aud) 96’6”. Shot: 3. E. Zaiger (Aud) 35’7”. Long jump: 6. Katelyn Nielsen (Aud) 15’3.75”. Sprint medley: 2. Audubon 1:57.94. 3000: 6. Kate Hansen (EEHK) 14:15.16. 4x800: 3. Audubon 11:09.13. Shuttle hurdle: 1. Audubon 1:12.55. 100: 3. Madison Steckler (Aud) 13.30. Distance medley: 3. Audubon 4:38.43. 400: 6. Kodie Sporrer (Aud) 1:08.20. 4x200: 6. Exira-EHK 2:07.89. 800: 1. Hannah Thygesen (Aud) 2:35.20. 200: 4. Abigail Zaiger (Aud) 28.44, 6. Macy Emgarten (EEHK) 28.56. 400 hurdles: 4. Sporrer (Aud) 1:18.15, 6. Audrey Jensen (Aud) 1:22.93. 1500: 5. Grace Slater (Aud) 5:42.54. 4x400: 1. Audubon 4:23.10.