ANITA – Exira-EHK senior Tyler Petersen came in as the runner-up medalist in the boys’ division of the Rolling Valley Conference golf meet Monday afternoon at Crestwood Hills Golf Course.
Petersen ended with an 83 to lead the Spartans to a fifth-place finish in the team standings.
He took seven strokes off his front nine score to end up with his 83, having fired a 38 on the back nine.
His brother, sophomore Trey Petersen, ended with an 86, just outside medaling.
Exira-EHK’s girls had Mollie Rasmussen end with a 109 and Shay Burmeister a 110 as the Spartans’ entries.
Rolling Valley Conference golf
Monday, May 10, at Crestwood Hills Golf Course, Anita
Boys results
Team scores: 1. Boyer Valley 340, 2. CAM 356, 3. Coon Rapids-Bayard 359, 4. Woodbine 363, 5. Exira-EHK 369, 6. Glidden-Ralston 427.
Medalists: 1. Cory Bantam (W) 77, 2. Tyler Petersen (EEHK) 83, 3. Clay Roberts (BV) 84, 4. Adam Puck (BV) 84, 5. Caden Neilsen (BV) 85.
Exira-EHK: Tyler Petersen 83, Trey Petersen 86, Derrek Kommes 98, Aiden Potts 102, Quintin White 108, Gavin Bengard 109.
Girls results
Team scores: 1. Boyer Valley 396, 2. CAM 417, 3. Coon Rapids-Bayard 435. No team score: Exira-EHK, Glidden-Ralston, Woodbine.
Medalists: 1. Alexi Miller (BV), 2. Kim Daily (GR) 95, Katelyn Nielsen (BV) 95, Alaya Betts (CRB) 96, Mady McKee (CAM) 102.
Exira-EHK: Mollie Rasmussen 109, Shay Burmeister 110.