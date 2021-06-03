ATLANTIC – Exira-EHK’s softball team has been pretty good about generating offense.
Through their first seven games of the year, they’ve 42 runs on 51 hits and have been able to put pressure on their opponents’ defenses. That’s gotten the Spartans to wins in those first seven games.
Things didn’t go quite so well for Andrea Nulle’s team Thursday night.
Almost all of it had to do with standout pitcher Olivia Engler.
A 17-strikeout performance, including streaks of five and 11 batters in a row, had the Spartans searching for answers after a 5-1 defeat at the Atlantic Little League Complex.
“We definitely haven’t seen a pitcher that moves the ball the way she did, and that got our batters a lot tonight,” said Nulle. “I thought the first inning we came out really well, and if we could have done that the rest of the game, it could have been a different story, but hey, they’ve got a good pitcher and they’re a good hitting team.”
Indeed, the first inning was the start of something the Spartans hoped would mean even more good things. Quinn Gribbs reached on a one-out infield error, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and was RBI’ed home by Macy Emgarten on her double to left. Mollie Rasmussen moved Emgarten to third.
But then Engler, overcoming some early shakiness, settled down and in a big way.
The Trojans tied the game in their half of the first, then took the lead for good on a second-inning RBI by Ava Rush.
The Spartans (7-1) are home tonight against Boyer Valley, then return to Atlantic for the Trojan Invitational. There, the Spartans will play Harlan, Creston and Red Oak.