AUDUBON – The Audubon girls track team pushed past Earlham to win the meet title at the Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet Thursday night at Chis Jones Field.
The Wheelers got an automatic qualifier, by way of a meet win, with the 4x100-meter shuttle hurdle relay team of Madison Steckler, Mattie Nielsen, Madison Burr and Katelyn Nielsen, finishing in 1:11.13, just a second ahead of runner-up CAM. Also automatic qualifiers: the girls 4x400-meter relay, with Steckler and Mattie Nielsen teaming with Abigail Zaiger and Hannah Thygesen to finish in 4:15.06, and Elizabeth Zaiger in the discus with a throw of 112’5”.
The Audubon boys saw its only automatic qualifier with the 4x100 meter relay team of Ethan Klocke, Matthew Beisswenger, Gavin Smith and Joel Klocke timing at 44.93. The Wheeler boys finished fourth in the team standings; Earlham was the team champion.
Both Wheeler teams had multiple top-three finishes, and it’s those times that will help determine whether they are among the 14 best times among non-SQM champions. The rest of the field should be determined today.
Exira-EHK had its best boys finish in the high jump, with Tyler Kingery’s 5’10” leap in the high jump.