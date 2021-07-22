COUNCIL BLUFFS – For six solid innings, Exira-EHK held the advantage over fourth-ranked Council Bluffs St. Albert in Saturday’s Iowa Class 1A district championship game.
Then the Falcons finally were able to make things happen offensively, and in the end, a crazy finish ended with a 3-2 decision in their favor, putting to an end an upset bid on a night of upsets across the state.
On a night were the top two teams were ousted – 13-time state participant Mason City Newman and perennial power North Linn both fell in upsets – the Spartans did all they could to pull off another shocker.
The Falcons wouldn’t let it happen. Eric Matthai got a leadoff single off reliever Tyler Petersen and then advanced to third when a bunt single by Jeff Miller was overthrown to first. Matthai was going to hold but then saw nobody covering home. Several fielders noticed and it was a footrace, and to a man it was too close to call, but the umpire declared Matthai safe.
End of upset bid, but what a bid it was.
"My kids played their a---- off and I'm proud as hell of them," said coach Tom Petersen. "That's what I told Tyler Kingery (starting pitcher) and we just had some unfortunate things in the bottom of the seventh, a bloop hit and just something unfortunate off an error. It's one of those things.
In what began as a pitcher’s duel between the Spartans’ Tyler Kingery and the Falcons’ Luke Hubbard, neither gave much ground through the first three innings. Petersen agreed that it was a great matchup, with Kingery giving up two hits through his six innings of work.
Hunter Andersen reached on a single to left in the fourth, but instead of a Falcons’ inning-ending 1-4-3 double play on Easton Nelson’s bunt single, Nelson beat the throw to first. Dane Paulsen reached on an error when the shortstop overthrew to first to put runners at the corners. Jameson Kilworth then clocked an RBI double to left that brought both Nelson and Paulsen home.
The Spartans could have extended the lead in the fifth when Kingery got a one-out single and reached third, but Hubbard got Tyler Petersen to ground into a double play at shortstop to end the threat.
"But we had some guys we left in scoring position and against great teams like that we have to make sure we make them pay on those," he continued, referring to several other opportunities to score.
In the bottom of the sixth, Cy Patterson got a one-out single and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Brendan Monahan. Brett Klusman walked eventually reached third on Carter White’s single. In what could have been the play of the game, White began moving to second and tricked Kingery into throwing to his second baseman, allowing Klusman to score the tying run.
"We executed when they scored their second run. Unfortunately we didn't get turned in time to make the play at home," said Petersen. "I'm not going to complain a bit but we put ourselves in a position to win."
Exira-EHK responded with Wyatt Fahn’s one-out walk in the top of the seventh but he was thrown out at third for the inning’s final out. Then came St. Albert’s heroics.
The Spartans (11-14), who came a long way from last year’s 3-12 season (including a 16-2 loss to the Falcons in the district semifinal), ended the game with five hits, two by Kilworth. Kingery struck out five Falcons in his four-hitter with four walks in what was a no-decision for him.
"I thought we were playing our best baseball exactly when you want to be. We have the same record they did, we were 2-0," said Petersen. "Anything can happen, and as I told my kids, you don't have to be a better baseball team to win. You just have to be better for two hours and we gave them everything."
Wyatt Fahn and Hunter Andersen are two of the departing three seniors, but the most emotional is his son, Tyler.
"Saying goodbye to the son just blows, I'm not going to lie to you. Graduation was easy, but this is not," said Petersen, his voice starting to crack. "This is a closure to everything. It is hard but I'm proud of them."