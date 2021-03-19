AUDUBON – The old cliche will hold true for the Audubon boys’ track team this year.
Youth is served.
It’s a rather small squad for Monte Riebhoff, who enters his seventh year as the head man for the Wheelers. Just one senior – four-sporter Joel Klocke – will be called on to lead a 13-man unit this spring.
“Joel’s in a lot of different things,” said Riebhoff. “He’ll run some hurdles, and some quarters and sprints. He’s going to be in a lot of different events. He’s definitely my leader ... and a good guy to be around.”
The longtime coach – he spent 25 years as an assistant – said he’s not sure why the numbers are lower and if the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had something to do with turnout.
Because coaches can enter athletes in a maximum of four events, that means Riebhoff will have to choose which events are most important and which can maybe go by the wayside. That said, it appears that for the most part, most of the events can be filled, and he’s got a good group from which to choose.
“Hurdles and sprints are going to be our strengths,” said Riebhoff.
Going around the horn:
Sprints:
- Aside from Klocke, the Wheelers will likely be turning to newcomers. This group includes the brothers Beisswenger – junior Matthew and sophomore Manny – as well as juniors Brandon Jensen and Gavin Smith, sophomore Collin Bauer, and freshmen Brody Beane and Logan Schmidt.
“Most of them are pretty unproven,” he said of the athletes who will run the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes and the sprint relays. “It’s going to be new to all of them to see how they fare.”
Middle distance:
- A somewhat experienced group comes through here, with juniors Jackson Deist, Rylan Hansen and Braden Wessel flanked by freshman Zeke Konkler.
Long distance:
- The lone man may be Konkler. He might run just the 1,600-meter run. Depending on how things shake out, the Wheelers may scratch on the 3,200-meter run.
Hurdles:
- Six athletes are vying for spots here, with Klocke and Smith having the most experience. Jensen gained some experience as a freshman two years ago, with Manny Beisswenger, Bauer and Schmidt rounding out the group.
“I’ve got a great hurdle coach,” said Riebhoff, referring to long time assistant Bob Clark. “He’s passed on his knowledge with hurdles well.”
Field events:
- Junior Alex Foran will be the team’s lone thrower.
“He’s definitely a strong kid,” said Riebhoff, who is still trying to determine Foran’s potential.
Long jumper will be Matt Beisswenger, with Bauer a possibility. The high jump may be a scratch as few athletes have expressed interest in this event, the coach said.
Treynor and Underwood seem to have the inside track to the Western Iowa Conference championship; the conference meet is being hosted by the Wheelers this year.
Focus now turns to the Early Bird meet, coming up March 30.
“This is a good opportunity to come out and watch a good group of athletes and watch some track, get out of the house,” said Riebhoff. “I’d love to finish in the middle of the WIC somewhere ... with the number of kids we have out, that’s doing very well. I’d love to get five or six events to state if we could.”