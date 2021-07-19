FORT DODGE – In a game that had one twist after another, one team taking a lead only for the other to tie and goes 11 innings, it came down to a crazy final inning for both Atlantic and Anamosa.
After getting down by three runs, the Trojans rallied in the home half of the inning, and it was Jada Jensen whose RBI single to right scored pinch runner Madison Huddleson to cap off Atlantic’s crazy 10-9 come-from-behind win in Monday night’s Iowa Class 3A first-round state tournament contest.
“Staying mentally tough throughout the whole game, especially when it comes to 11 o’clock at night ... it comes down to who wants it the most,” said Jensen, whose one-out hit capped the rally and one of the best games in recent memory on the field at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex.
“We were getting base runners on alright, it was getting them across the plate,” she added.
In a game of so many twists and turns, the best was saved for the 11th.
Tied at 6 going into Anamosa’s half of the inning, Delaney Frater reached on a one-out error and scored on Emily Watters RBI single. She and Savanna Venega scored later on Lexi Bright’s two-out single to right. The score was 9-6, leaving the Trojans three outs to work with.
Undeterred, the Trojans came back when Caroline Pellett, the No. 8 hitter in the Trojan lineup, reached on an infield Blue Raiders error and Ava Rush Walked. Madison Botos singled to load the bases and Pellett scored. Malena Woodward drew the Trojans’ 11th walk before Alyssa Derby smashed a two-run double to tie the game at 9-apiece. After Olivia Engler popped up and Kennedy Goergen was out at first on a sacrifice bunt, Jensen’s heroics came.
Olivia Engler had 14 strikeouts on the night for Atlantic. Both teams combined for eight errors, and the Trojans eventually made the most of Blue Raiders’ pitcher Watters 11 walks.
The Trojans will play Davenport Assumption Wednesday at 3 p.m. on Kruger Seeds Field in the state semifinals.