DES MOINES – They’ve battled all season, Audubon and CAM and their boys’ shuttle hurdle relays teams.
Victories they have traded, and now, they’ll battle once again on Saturday, this time in the Iowa Class 1A finals.
The Cougars and Wheelers both posted qualifying times in Thursday afternoon’s semifinal heats – CAM’s contingent of Sam Foreman, Jack Follmann, Cale Maas and Connor McKee – in 1:02.14, third best among qualifiers.
The Wheelers, with Joel and Ethan Klocke, Brandon Jensen and Gavin Smith, were fifth in 1:04.17.
Lisbon set the standard with a 1:00.19.
For the Wheelers, it was good redemption. Smith was around in 2019 when the shuttle hurdle medley qualified, only to be disqualified in the preliminaries.
This time, the Wheelers also had to overcome a downpour which happened just as the race started.
“It feels good just getting down here again,” said Joel Klocke. “Me and Gavin two years ago got DQ’ed, being a little nervous (that time). We had to wait two years ... and we’re happy to make the run again make the finals.”
Ethan Klocke came as an alternate in 2018, his and Joel’s freshman year, and he said that helped him gain experience for future years, including this year. Now, they hope to use that experience to power them to a state championship.
The shuttle hurdle relay will be one of three head-to-head hurdles matches between Smith and McKee, who have met several times this year and, like the shuttle hurdlers, traded victories. They’ll both meet in the 110-meter hurdles and the 400-meter hurdles, both slated for today.
PAIR OF EIGHTHS
The Wheelers topped off a good first day at the meet with a pair of eighth-place finishes.
Matthew Beisswenger earned his medal with his first state meet in the long jump, coming in with a best leap of 19’11”. He logged his best jump in his first attempt.
The girls’ 4x800-meter relay also came in eighth at 10:11.43. The team was Mattie Nielsen, Grace Slater, Kodie Sporrer and Hannah Thygesen.
Audubon’s other event was the girls’ 200-meter dash. Abigail Zaiger was eliminated from Saturday’s finals after finishing 21st in the preliminaries with a time of 27.57.