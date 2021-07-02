SOFTBALL
Audubon:
- Audubon earned a spot in the semifinals of the Western Iowa Conference softball tournament after an 11-8 victory over Riverside Tuesday night.
The Wheelers used five home runs to sideline the Lady Dawgs from the tournament. The home runs came from Katelyn Nielsen, Jordan Porsch, Kali Irlmeier, Johanna Sauers and Mattie Nielsen. Porsch and Irlmeier had three hits, while Mattie Nielsen had three RBIs.
The Lady Dawgs took an early 4-0 lead into the fourth inning, but the Wheelers rallied to tie, then pulled away late in the seventh inning with five runs. The Wheelers (14-8) was set to face top-seeded Underwood (21-2) in the semifinals. The other half of the semifinals had AHSTW playing Logan-Magnolia.
In between WIC tournament games, the Wheelers fell to Griswold at home Wednesday night, 10-3. Karli Millikan pitched a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking just one. Haylee Pennock recorded her 100th career hit in a two-hit night, where she had a home run and two RBIs.
The Wheelers struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Griswold. Kali Irlmeier took the loss for Wheelers, surrendering four runs on five hits over two innings, striking out one and walking one. Kylee Hartl’s second inning home run was the big highlight.
Exira-EHK:
- The Spartans’ last Rolling Valley Conference loss was to CAM, a 3-2 defeat on June 24, 2019. Since then, coach Andrea Nulle’s team recorded 23 straight conference wins.
Until Wednesday night, when CAM bookended the winning streak by handing the Spartans a 2-0 loss in Kimballton.
The Spartans couldn’t solve Helen Riker’s pitching prowess, as she retired 21 straight batters in pulling off the upset. Back-to-back singles by Shay Burmeister and Alisa Partridge led off the game but that was the last offense all night for the Spartans, who gave up seven straight strikeouts and went on to, with the help of her defense, retire the next 14 batters on the night.
Macy Emgarten gave up just three hits in the pitcher’s duel, striking out 11 and walking three. Both of CAM’s runs scored in the fifth inning.
The Spartans did pick up a 5-2 win over Boyer Valley last Friday, June 25.
BASEBALL
Audubon:
- Audubon caught up with Treynor in the third inning, tying the game at 3-apiece in Tuesday’s Western Iowa Conference tournament quarterfinal matchup.
But the Cardinals went on to score two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, then held off a late Wheeler charge to win 8-6 and eliminate the Wheelers from the WIC tournament.
Ethan Klocke and Gavin Smith each had two hits for the Wheelers, and Cooper Nielsen threw out two base runners trying to steal. But three errors hindered the team in an otherwise fairly competitive game.
Exira-EHK:
- A three-game Rolling Valley Conference winning streak came to a crashing halt after CAM took a 16-0 victory over the Spartans Wednesday night in Elk Horn.
The Spartans were limited to one hit, but did have chances to get on the board with three hit batters and a pair of walks. But Cougar pitcher Lane Spieker worked around this, striking out 13 and letting his defense do the rest. A 10-run sixth inning was the big blow.
The Spartans had earlier picked up a 14-3 win over Boyer Valley. Their nine-run third inning did most of the damage.