In a battle of area girls’ tennis teams, Atlantic swept the doubles and dropped just one singles set as the Trojans downed Audubon 8-1 Tuesday afternoon at Sunnyside Park in Atlantic.
The lone Wheeler winner was Sophia Soebetka, who took an 8-2 victory over Aspen Niklasen at No. 6 singles. Otherwise, it was all Trojan girls.
The teams of Tessa and Nellie Grooms, Genevieve Martinez and Olivia Engler, and Addi Schmitt and Molly McFadden all won their doubles sets.
BOYS DROP TWO
The Audubon boys are still on the hunt for a win after a pair of losses this past week.
The Wheelers fell 6-0 twice, to Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and Atlantic.
On Tuesday vs. Atlantic, the closest was Connor Christensen and Jake Lauritsen, who fell 8-3 t Nate McLean and Zach Colton. Eli Deist fell 8-3 to Clevi Johnson at No. 1 singles, while Tyler Rugaard fell 8-1 to Bryan York. York-Johnson won 8-1 over Deist-Ruggard at No. 1 doubles.