ELK HORN – Exira-EHK’s discipline at the plate showed in Tuesday’s Iowa Class 1A district semifinal vs. Sidney.
The Cowboys paid for it big time as the Spartans scored nine in the first inning and eased to an 11-1, five-inning romp to advance to Saturday’s district championship.
Now 11-12, the Spartans will take on fourth-ranked Council Bluffs St. Albert, the Hawkeye Ten Conference team that finished third and brings a 30-8 record into the game. The Falcons have already taken out Essex and Riverside in previous district games. The district title game is 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Albert High School.
Coach Tom Petersen’s team got just one hit in that first inning, but drew six straight walks to open the game. Starting Cowboy pitcher Garrett Phillips was driven from the mound, after which the Spartans continued to reach after a batter hit by a pitch and reached on an error at first. That, along with their only hit the first time around in the order – all without getting an out – figured in all nine runs scoring.
“That’s one of the things we talked about (before the game),” said Petersen. “If they threw pitches down the middle, we wanted to be aggressive on the first pitch. But they had two different instances where they’d thrown six balls in a row, so you have to make sure you’re more disciplined there and we were.”
Tyler Kingery, meantime, kept the Cowboys guessing, as he struck out seven, six on a called strike three.
“I was throwing pretty hard today and getting everything down,” said Kingery. “I was a little worried there in the second inning, because I couldn’t get much of a strike off. But we picked it up and I found what I was doing wrong and made corrections and shut them down.”
To keep them guessing, Kingery noted: “You want to switch up the pitches sometimes for better batters depending on what order they are in the batting order. You want to try to hit it in different spots because the kids are more scared of inside pitches and the kids didn’t like the outside one, so I threw them on the outside as much as I could.”
Petersen was, by and large, happy with Kingery’s performance on the mound.
“We just needed a little more first-pitch strikes. We struggled with that a little bit but overall I thought he did a heck of a job going forward,” he said.
While there were some concerns defensively, they ended up shoring themselves up to allow just one run, that coming in the top of the second on an error.
“It’s just things you have to make sure we clean up. We can’t do that obviously against a team (St. Albert) we’ll be seeing on Saturday,” said Petersen.
Dane Paulsen got an RBI double in the fourth to make it 10-1, and Tyler Petersen ended the game with a single to left to plate Kingery.
Petersen said he’s looking forward to Saturday’s game.
“I don’t want them to go out there playing tight or scared and timid,” he said. “I want them to go out there and have fun and they don’t have anything to lose. That’s the approach you’ve got to take.”
EXIRA-EHK 5,
EAST MILLS 1
The Spartans advanced to the district semifinals on the arm of senior Tyler Petersen.
The senior hurler struck out 15 Wolverines in notching up a victory over their Corner Conference opponent, the first of two they’d eliminate from the post-season in as many days.
Petersen, along with Dane Paulsen, Derrek Kommes and Easton Nelson each had an RBI to power the team to the win.