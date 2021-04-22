DES MOINES – Audubon’s Gavin Smith turned in an 11th-place finish in the boys’ 400-meter hurdles at the Drake Relays Thursday afternoon.
As the Wheelers’ lone qualifier this season, Smith, a junior, finished in 56.55, two places higher than his seed coming in to the most prestigious of high school track meets in Iowa.
Smith ran against area athlete Connor McKee of CAM, who finished in 56.11 to place eighth.
“I thought he ran a good race,” said Wheeler boys’ track coach Monte Riebhoff. “He got into a little trouble with the seventh hurdle there, he switched lead legs the seventh or eighth hurdle and I think that kind of messed up his rhythm a little bit. But overall he ran a nice race.”
Smith’s showing was second fastest of the year, and Riebhoff said this performance should help him in the stretch run of the season – the Western Iowa Conference meet and the Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet, which Audubon will host.
And the thing is, Smith’s confidence level will continue to increase as the stretch run of the season, and next year, the coach predicted, he could qualify in both the 110-meter high and 400-meter low hurdles next year.
“We’re still early in the season as far as I’m concerned and his times will continue to get better,” the coach said. “Anytime you run down here at Drake it’s an honor and it was a fun time to watch him race in beautiful weather.”
Other local results:
- Boys’ high jump: Riverside senior Brogan Allensworth did not clear the opening 6’1” height.
- Girls’ high jump: ACGC junior Chloe Largent made the opening 4’11-1/2” height to finish 11th overall.
- Boys’ 800-meter run: Craig Alan Becker came on strong in the second lap to finish second with a time of 1:56.51.
- Girls’ shot put: CAM’s Molly Venteicher was sixth with a throw of 38’7”.