Win No. 1 is in the books for the Audubon girls' tennis team, and it came with a 6-3 victory over Southwest Valley Tuesday afternoon in Corning.
A lot of Wheelers shined for coach McKenzie Nielsen as they won four out of six singles matches and a pair of doubles matches against the Timberwolves. In order, Kya Petersen (No. 1, 8-5), Aleah Hermansen (No. 2, 8-4), Rachel Heuss (No. 3, 8-6) and Sophia Sebetka (No. 5, 8-2) were singles winners.
In doubles, it was Petersen-Hermansen that picked up the No. 1 doubles win with a 9-7 victory, while Jill Denny and Kennedy Rohe rebounded from singles losses to score the 8-5 win at No. 3 doubles.
The Audubon boys tennis team wasn't so lucky in their home match against Southwest Valley. They were swept 6-0. Connor Christensen got the only points for the boys with an 8-1 decision at No. 3 singles, while Eli Deist-Tyler Rugaard fell 8-2 at No. 1 doubles.