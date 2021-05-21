GIRLS
Class 1A at Dunlap:
- Audubon’s Sydney Beymer will be moving on to the Iowa Class 1A regional final meet as an individual qualifier after taking the sixth and final spot in the Region 2A meet Monday at Dunlap Golf Course.
Beymer’s 99 was the result of a 49 on the front nine and a 50 on the back side.
The Wheelers came in fourth with a 444. Allison Elmquist (109), Kali Irlmeier (115) and Kacie Anthofer (118) were the team’s other scores.
“Our goal for the day was to score 440 or below, so we were right where we have been scoring,” said coach Paul Lynch. “The girls found the course a little tough, and the added light rain added another variable to deal with.
“This was a great group of girls to work with day in and day out — we can certainly say we improved as the season progressed.”
Exira-EHK also saw its season, conclude with Mollie Rasmussen at 104 and Shay Burmeister at 117.
Kingsley Pierson had a 398 to win the team title; hosting Boyer Valley finished as runner-up with a 408 and Coon Rapids-Bayard also moved on with a 427.
The Region 2 final is Monday, May 24, at Crestwood Hills in Anita.
BOYS
Class 1A at Coon Rapids:
- Audubon’s Joey Schramm fired an 83 to tie for fifth place and earn a spot at today’s Iowa Class 1A sectional meet.
At the sectional meet Friday at Coon Rapids Golf Course, Schramm fired a 40 in his first nine holes before carding a 43 on the back nine, with several even pars along the way.
Jay Remsburg had an 87, Carter Andreasen an 88 and Aiden Alt a 92 to round out the Wheelers’ scoring.
The Wheelers finished fourth as a team with a 350. Fort Dodge St. Edmond, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Earlham each advanced as a team, and St. Edmond’s Drew Schaeffer was medalist.
The Class 1A district meet is today at Lakeside Golf Course, Fort Dodge.
Class 1A at Dunlap:
- Exira-EHK’s Trey Petersen advanced as an individual after the sectional meet Friday, May 14, at Dunlap Golf Course.
Petersen placed fourth as an individual, firing an 84. He cut two strokes off his front nine to advance.
The Spartans finished fifth as a team with a 385. Other scores figuring into scoring were Gavin Bengard (96), Derrek Kommes (104) and Tyler Petersen (105), with Aiden Potts (109) and Quintin White (115) rounding out the Spartans’ contingent.
Council Bluffs St. Albert was the meet champion with a 332, 31 strokes ahead of CAM; the Falcons’ Brett Klusman was meet medalist with a five-over 75.
The district meet is today, at Crestwood Hills Golf Course in Anita.