AUDUBON
Baseball:
- The Wheelers exploded for eight runs in the fifth inning to defeat Bedford 13-0 on the road Tuesday night.
Five Wheeler starters had two hits each: Joel Klocke, Ethan Smith, Aiden Alt, Tyler Rugaard and Teddy DuVall. Smith had a home run and four RBIs to lead the way. Joel Klocke needed just 69 pitches to complete the two-hit, eight-strikeout shutout, and he walked just one batter.
The Wheelers were 2-1 after the win, the loss coming at the hands of Underwood, 11-1. The Wheelers scored their lone run in the top of the fourth, with Cooper Nielsen’s RBI bringing Braden Wessell home.
Softball:
- Audubon opened this past week with a 22-8 road win Tuesday night over Bedford.
No statistics were available, but the line score indicates a wild game. The Wheelers had to scrape and fight the first five innings and trailed the Bulldogs 8-7 before exploding for 15 runs over the last two innings, including eight in the top of the seventh inning.
The only other game by presstime was a 15-5 loss Friday night to Underwood. The Wheelers were held to five hits, with Mattie Nielsen recording two RBI. Kali Irlmeier gave up eight runs in just 1-2/3 innings of work.
EXIRA-EHK
Baseball:
- The Spartans were on both the winning and losing ends of games where 14 runs were scored.
The win came over Griswold, 14-4, on the home field MOnday in Elk Horn. In that game, the Spartans had just three hits, but took advantage of 14 walks and a pair of Tiger errors to get the five-inning win.
Tyler Petersen ended with three RBIs, with the benefit of just a double and two walks.
Coon Rapids-Bayard was the winner of the other 14-run game, downing the Spartans 14-2 last Friday in Coon Rapids. That game saw the Spartans get just two hits and draw just two walks. The defense gave up five errors, but the Crusaders had 11 hits so nine of their runs were earned.
Softball:
- The Spartans defeated Glidden-Ralston 13-2 Tuesday night in Glidden.
A seven-run third inning allowed the Spartans to take command of the game. No other information about that game was immediately available.
Late last week, the Spartans picked up wins over Carroll Kuemper Catholic (8-4) and Coon Rapids-Bayard (7-4). Against the Knights, Macy Emgarten had three hits and drove in two runs, while Hannah Nelson also had two RBI. Emgarten fired a four-hitter, striking out 10.
The Spartans pounded out 11 hits against the Crusaders, with two each from Emgarten, Shay Burmeister and Alisa Partridge.