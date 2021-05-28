ANITA – Audubon senior Sydney Beymer finished her high school golfing career Monday afternoon in the final Iowa Class 1A regional meet at Crestwood Hills Golf Course.
Firing a 97, Beymer did not make the final cut of six golfers at the meet.
Still, it was a season her coach, Paul Lynch, said she should be happy with.
“I was very proud of the way she played today – no penalty stokes, stayed away from trouble, and drove and putted very well,” said Lynch. “Her 49-48 certainly beat her average on a tough course.
BOYS’ SEASON ALSO ENDS
On the same course Friday, May 21, both area entries in the Class 1A district meet were eliminated from the post-season.
The result was especially heartbreaking for Trey Petersen, the Exira-EHK sophomore who was just one stroke short of a top-4 finish and an individual berth. He fired an 81 on the afternoon at Crestwood Hills in Anita.
He had a 35 on the front nine and was cruising along but then had trouble on the back side firing a 46.
Audubon’s Joey Schramm also was eliminated at the Class 1A district meet at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge. He fired a 102, 10 strokes behind fourth place and what would have been needed to qualify for state.