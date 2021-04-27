ATLANTIC — For three Atlantic High School Seniors, Sunday’s Patty Hannon Concert included a special surprise: Briana Wilson, Anna Wieser and Lex Somers were named this year’s Patty Hannon Scholarship winners.
Wilson plays clarinet, she’s a principal player and a SWIBA member. Wieser plays French horn, and is a principal player and Somers plays a tuba, is an All State Member and a principal player. Principal players are the lead players in their instrument section — in this case they are the lead clarinet, french horn and tuba players.
Jarrod O’Donnell, Atlantic High School Band Director, said he would miss seeing the faces of the seniors who were graduating this year. “The whole senior class is a great group of kids,” he said, adding the three who will be getting the scholarships, “have been super involved in all four years (in band), either auditioning for All State or for Honor bands, or doing solo or ensemble contests.” They were all leaders in the music program at AHS, section leaders or librarians, and fill different leadership roles in the band. Seniors apply for the scholarships and a committee of parents review the applications and choose the scholarship winners.
“They were a great group of kids,” O’Donnell said, “There were quite a few applicants, so it was a tough decision.”
Students in sixth, seventh and eighth grade bands also took to the Atlantic Auditorium stage along with the AHS Symphonic Band on Sunday afternoon for the 38th annual Patty Hannon Memorial Concert of Bands. The Patty Hannon Scholarships are $500 scholarships awarded for the four years the winners are in college.
The concert is a memorial to Patty Hannon, a drum majorette for the Atlantic High School who died at the age of 17 in 1950. Her father, Lloyd Hannon, left funds for AHS scholarships and a memorial fund and in 1983 the first scholarship was awarded.
The program included music by the Sixth Grade Band, and a combined piece with the senior band. Sixth graders performed the Mount Vernon March, Space Shuttle Rock and Pirates’ Parade; performing with the seniors, the sixth graders played the Westwind Overture.
The Seventh Grade Band played Of Castles and Kings; The Dragon’s Lair; Plight of the Bumbling Bee and Gypsydance.
The Eighth Grade Band played Huldigungsmarch, Into the Dragon’s Keep and Prairie Dances.
The High School Symphonic Band performed Prelude, Siciliano, and Rondo along with the Walsenburg Galop, directed by student teacher, Timarie LaFoy of Audubon.
The AHS Symphonic Band members include: (#-indicates senior, &-indicates all state member and $ -indicates SWIBA Members)
- Flute: Parker Brock, Sofia Brown, $# Gwen Irlmeier, Kaitlyn Jensen, Neveah Duranceau, Keira Olson, Jaci Smith, Brooklyn Vandevanter, #Reagan Watson
- Clarinet: $Isabelle Berg, Connor Burg, Carina Birkel, Trinity Christensen, $Halle Copeland, #Beverly Dodson, Gracie Flinn, Haley Hansen, Kayla Mendenhall, $Nicole Middents, Maria Petersen, Kamryn Steffens, $Adelynn Walsh, #$ Brianna Wilson
- Alto Saxophone: Reece Andersen, Charli Goff, James McLarnen, #$Nathaniel McLean, Darby Schnell, #Jacob Smith
- Oboe/English Horn: #Olivia Engler
- Bassoon: #Jasmyne Oasay Waddell
- Tenor Saxophone: Keith Archibald, Brayden Atkinson, Braden Spurr, Jacob Whetstone
- Trumpet: Jarrett Armstrong, Trahgyer Casey, #Talon Gaines, #Devin McKay, Miles Mundorf, #Jarrit Smith, Logan Tarrell, Weston Hoover
- French Horn: Allison Bishop, Bindi Page, $Quincy Sorensen, Torie Steinhoff, #Devlynne Sunderman, #Anna Wieser
- Bass Clarinet: &$Angelica Anderson, Kelsey Pross
Bari Saxophone: Lexie Trotter
- Trombone: Jacob Fulk, Alexandra Garcia, Hudson Goff, Isaac Hart, Kaiden Hatley, #Sam Kennedy, Robert Meyer, Ty Ostrus, Aiden Sanny, $Dawsen Sorensen, $Hunter Weppler
Euphonium: Jayden Hoeck, &#Henry McCalla, #Lane Muell, Tayten Stein
Percussion: #Nellie Grooms, #Tessa Grooms, Clevi Johnson, Rio Johnson, Cadence Marr, #Alicia Patrana, Nolan Perez, #Ethan Williams, Tyrell Williams, $Bryan York
- Tuba: #&Lex Somers, $Mackenzie Morris
Six Grade Band Members included:
Flute: Ismael Elba, Jaicee Ford, Cadence Kinzie, Sydney Stogdill
Clarinet: Emma Brown, Carter Hadley, Suiranna Messing, Jaylynn Rosenbaum, Brandon Wagner
Bass Clarinet: Grigg Ruby
Alto Sax: Nico McBride, Austin Rossell, Cooper Woolsey
Tenor Sax: Allan King, Kayedance Sturm, Rayden Wheeler
French Horn: Jailynne Castillo
Trumpet: Kalvin Hayes, Roland Hinman, Allison Middents, Maddox Pope, Saleimor Rax, Izaak Renz
Trombone: Jordan McCool
Baritone: Ashlee King
Tuba: Stellah Van Aernam
Percussion: Trevor Ellison, Michael Hocamp, Teagan Kinzie, Knox McCalla, Walker Gary
Seventh Grade Band Members included:
Flute: Jersey Green, Renee Hilliard, Olivia Jensen, Riley Metheny, Grace Nelson, Makenna Schroeder
Clarinet: Rylee Bengal, Aydrie Coffman, Neveah Fewson, Aubrey Graham, Delaney Hinman, Sophie Johnson
Bass Clarinet: Jace McIntyre, Sawyer Tarrell
Alto Sax: Dasia Baxter, Colton Gaines, Margaret McCurdy, Fletcher Toft, Adalynn Williams, Braden Wood
Tenor Sax: Liliana Johnson
French Horn: Shauna Anderson, Annabelle Meyer, Grace Mitchell
Trumpet: Haley Armstrong, Bella Brock, Alexander Meyer, Olivia Olson, Matthew Roland
Trombone: D’Artagnan Hansen, Andrew Kinny, Hunter Quist, Colin Rudy, Natalie Smith
Tuba: Donovan Hedrington
Percussion: Elynor Brummer, Hunter Cohrs, Hank Roberts, Kenzie Swanson
Eighth Grade Band Members include:
Flute: Kayla Atkinson, Zoey Auten, Eleanor Meyer, Gracey Pelzer, Aubrey Welsh
Clarinet: Audrianna Bayona, Danielle Bennett, Mariah Hadley, Henry Knudson, Drayce Moore
Bass Clarinet: Marissa Wheeler
Alto Sax: Josie Molina
Tenor Sax: Carter Witzman
Bari Sax: Daniel Litty
French Horn: Keven Keasey
Trumpet: William Cosgrove, Jarrett Hansen, Luke Irlmeier, Zander Pieken, Rylie Vandevanter
Trombone: Megan Birge, Mason Dougherty, Josie Handlos, David Retallic
Tuba: Kaylee Stetzel, Brady Wagner
Percussion: Molly Harris, Conner Johnson, Amelia Peterson, Gershon Segura-Acevedo, Christian Thompson