LENOX – The Atlantic softball team opened the season ranked fifth in Iowa Class 3A and are the likely favorites in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
It’s just the start of the year, but the Trojans got off to a great start with a 6-0 victory over Class 1A No. 15 Lenox in Monday’s season opener at Lenox.
The Trojans jumped to a 4-0 lead and added to it in the top of the seventh inning with a two-run outburst on no hits and three Tiger errors to establish the final score.
Coach Terry Hinzmann said that senior pitcher Olivia Engler pitched a fantastic game, looking strong all seven innings. She recorded eight strikeouts in the complete game shutout.
“One of the concerns we had going in was her stamina and strength, and she looked to be in mid-season form,” he said.
While the pitching and defense were good, the coach was concerned about the number of baserunners – 17 all told – left on base for the Trojans. The Trojans had eight hits on the night.
“We can’t be leaving that many on base,” he said.
The Trojans (1-0) will be on the road Wednesday night at Missouri Valley.
BASEBALL
* Atlantic 5, Lenox 2: “Good baseball,” said Trojan coach Joe Brummer after his team’s first win of the year. “They (Lenox) threw a lot of different arms (seven pitchers) at us and the kids responded pretty well.”
Lane Nelson went 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Ethan Sturm also went 1-for-3 with an RBI single.
Garrett Reynolds started as Wyatt Redinbaugh pitched 3-2/3 innings and gave up no runs and struck out nine hitters.