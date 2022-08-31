State Of Iowa Vs Trevor Anthony Montgomery Case: 04151 STA0046591 (CASS)
Count 01 Operation By Unqualified Driver on Dec. 28, 2021, a Scheduled Violation; Defendant was found guilty by the Court and shall pay the court costs and the scheduled fine in the amount of $70 plus surcharge, a total of $135.50.
State Of Iowa Vs Leo James Caniglia Case: 04151 STA0046592 (CASS)
Count 1 Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult; on Dec. 28, 2021, a scheduled violation, found guilty by the Court and the defendant must pay court costs and scheduled fine, totaling $135.50. A notice of the conviction was sent to the DOT.
State Of Iowa Vs David Gabriel Shamara, Case: 04151 STA0047269 (CASS)
Count 1 No valid drivers license, for an offense on April 14. The charge is a scheduled violation and the defendant was found guilty by the court and was charged $503.50 in costs, fine and surcharge.
State Of Iowa Vs Dylan Michael Rowland, Case: 04151 STA0047290 (CASS)
Count 1 Operating non-registered vehicle, for an offense on April 20, a scheduled violation. The defendant was found guilty by the Court and must pay $175.75 in costs, fine and surcharge.
State Of Iowa Vs Lorenzo Spencer, Case: 04151 STA0047400 (CASS)
Count 1 No valid commercial drivers license, for an offense dated April 29, a scheduled violation. The defendant was found guilty by the court and must pay $503.50 in costs, fine and surcharge.
State of Iowa Vs Lorenzo Spencer, Case: 04151 STA0047401 (CASS)
Count 1 Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), for an offense dated April 29, a scheduled violation, was found guilty by the court and must pay $339.63 in costs, fine and surcharge.
State of Iowa Vs Lorenzo Spencer, Case: 04151 STA0047402 (CASS)
Count 1 Hours of service violation, for an offense dated April 29, a scheduled violation. The defendant was found guilty by the court and must pay $175.75 in costs, fine and surcharge.
State of Iowa Vs Kenneth Lee Klindt, Case: 04151 STA0047403 (CASS)
Count 1 Operation without registration card or plate for an offense dated May 1, a scheduled violation. The defendant was found guilty by negotiated/voluntary plea, and must pay $135.50 in costs, fine and surcharge.
State Of Iowa Vs Jason KeitH Douget, Case: 04151 STA0047404 (CASS)
Count 1 Speeding 55 or under zone, 6-10 over) for an offense dated May 2, a scheduled violation. Douget was found guilty by the court and must pay costs, fine and surcharge of $149.88.
State Of Iowa Vs Kenneth Lee Klindt, Case: 04151 STA0047405 (CASS)
Count 1 Failure to maintain or use safety belts — adults, for an offense dated May 1, a scheduled violation. Klindt was found guilty in a negotiated/voluntary plea, and charged $135.50 in costs, fine and surcharge.
