BOONE – This is the time when plans come together and one's best golf is being played.
And those came together for Riverside junior Addison Brink during the Iowa Class 1A state girls' golf meet.
Some of her best golf of her high school career came to the forefront, and the result was a fifth-place finish on the greens of Cedar Pointe Golf Course.
Day 2 saw the Lady Dawg junior come up with an 87, to finish with a two-day score of 177. She had even par on holes 3, 4, 7, 12, 13 and 15 on the second day as she improved by three strokes over Day 1.
Her score included a 44 on the front side and a one-stroke improvement on holes 10 through 18. She was just three strokes out of fourth place Paige Franzen of Nashua-Plainfield.
That was quite an improvement from Brink's first state experience last year. As a sophomore, she finished 42nd in the individual standings and had a 205 at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown.
Strategy was the key. Coach Mitch Rice and her family conferred with Brink on playing safe, not going over the bunker if needed ... all of that. And the rewards took care of themselves.
"She executed the game plan really well both days," said Rice.
Brink improved her placing by six places on the final day, after finishing 11th after Day 1 of the two-day meet.
"I haven't seen (Brink) hit the ball as well as she hit it the last two days," said Rice. "Her ball striking was off the tee, in the fairway and in the rough, and she really stuck to the game plan and did a phenomenal job."
Audubon’s Kali Irlmeier finished with a two-day score of 205, firing a 106 on Friday after touring the 18-hole course with a 99 on Thursday. She had a 55 on the front nine and improved by four strokes on the back side. She finished in 41st place.
Coach Drew Christensen was happy with how Irlmeier, a senior, wrapped up her career on the course. It was a busy week for the multi-sport athlete, as she also played softball that night against Treynor, before going to a trapshooting tournament this weekend.
"It's a course that's kind of designed to break you down, and that's why we're at state," he said. "It wasn't extremely difficult but every hole had its challenge and I'm proud of Kali on how she navigated her way through the course. I don't think people understand how difficult how hard 36 holes is. We were in the zone for 12 hours ... and she played well. We were happy to be there and deserved to be there."
Irlmeier was a first-time state qualifier, and Christensen said she will be remembered for her consistency the past three seasons. (Her freshman year, 2020, was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.) Several of her teammates were with her to support her at state.
She was the first state golf meet qualifier for the Audubon girls since 2014.
"The next shot she got she gave it all she had. That's the consistency and maturity she has in her," he said. "She came in every single meet she medaled or got first or second, and you've got to be proud of that.
"I told her to set the score aside. There's not very many Audubon athletes who make the state golf meet."
Grundy Center was the team champion, and the Spartans were led by state medalist Abbie Lindeman, who had a two-day score of 159.