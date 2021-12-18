The AHS Vocal Music Department held its 11th annual Madrigal Dinner last weekend. A madrigal dinner is a recreation of the Renaissance feast held in England during the 12 days of Christmas. The meal is prepared by the Family Consumer Sciences Department, and the program also features music.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.