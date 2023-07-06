ATLANTIC – The regular season is done, and now it’s on to the regionals for the Atlantic softball team.
It’s a post-season road that could potentially end 180 miles to the south and east, a similar distance that the Trojans traveled a year ago when they faced Williamsburg in the regional finals.
Davis County of Bloomfield has the top seed in Iowa Class 3A Region 4, while Atlantic is the third seed, with Clarinda in between the Mustangs and Trojans.
Today’s Region 4 opener for Atlantic marks another first-round home game for the Trojans, this year against Red Oak, a team the Trojans have had no problems with in the past. Just a week ago, the Trojans (21-15) handed the Tigers a pair of 11-0 losses.
But that was the regular season, and everyone starts the post-season 0-0. And after going winless a year ago, Red Oak won three games this year, including a 4-3 victory over middle-of-the-pack Hawkeye Ten Conference squad Carroll Kuemper Catholic.
The Trojans finished second in another tough Hawkeye Ten race and drew the de-facto second seed in Region 4, with Davis County of Bloomfield (21-4) the top seed.
The Tigers have a fairly decent offense, with a .307 batting average and an on-base percentage of .400 as team. Offensive leaders are Jaydin Lindsay (.459, 34 hits including six doubles and a home run, 15 runs) and Tymberlee Bentley (.426, 26 hits including six for extra bases (one of them a home run) and a team-best 15 RBI). Red Oak has stolen 45 bases in 47 attempts.
Sophomore Nicole Bond is the ace pitcher, with an 8.47 ERA in 115-2/3 innings, striking out 52 batters while walking 57.
Statistically, Atlantic is just slightly stronger offensively, with a team batting average of .324 and an on-bas percentage of .405. But they’ve made things happen at the plate and on the bases, as seven Trojans are batting above .300, led by Claire Schroder (.385, six extra-base hits), Lila Wiederstein (.384, 43 hits including two home runs among 13 extra basers, 24 RBIs) and Ava Rush (.365, 42 hits). The Trojans have been deadly on the basepaths, with Rush swiping 26 of her team’s 77 stolen bases.
Top Trojan pitcher is Riley Wood (14-5), with a 2.09 ERA in 117 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts compared to 30 walks and seven hit batters. Kirchhoff (5-7, 4.54 ERA) and Peyton McLaren (3-2, 5.03 ERA) are the other options.
DOWN THE ROAD
A win by the Trojans Saturday would possibly mean a road trip to Clarinda to face the second-seeded Cardinals (22-12), unless Shenandoah (10-18) pulls an upset, in which case the Trojans would host.
The Cardinals and Fillies split their regular-season series, Clarinda 15-4 on May 25 and Shenandoah pulling the 5-3 upset on June 15.
Shenandoah has just two batters with averages north of .300, but junior Jenna Burdoff has been effective, with 51 hits against 10 strikeouts. The Mustangs also make the most of base-running opportunities with 119 stolen bases as a team; Caroline Rogers has 35 while Burdoff has 20. Burdoff (4-6, 3.05 ERA) and Peyton Athen (6-12, 3.22 ERA) are the pitchers.
Clarinda has a .318 team batting average, and seven Cardinals are batting above .300 with Addison Wagner (.404) and Jerzee Knight (.383, 23 RBI) the leaders, while Brynn Isaacson has five home runs. The Cardinals also steal lots of bases, with 116, Knight perfect in 32 attempts.
Davis County won the South Central Conference championship with a 13-1 record, including a 7-1 mark against Class 3A competition. The Mustangs batted .328 and has an on-base percentage of .400. They’re also in the lower half of the class with runs scored at 161. Atlantic, by comparison, ranks 15th with 218 runs scored, and only Clarinda has more in the regional with 277, second overall in Class 3A. They’ve also recorded just 46 stolen bases.
Defense, however, has been a strong suit for the Mustangs, having committed just 28 errors. Pitching also makes the Mustangs money, as senior Madeline Barker (20-2) has an ERA of 1.14 in 147-2/3 innings, striking out 215 batters and walking just 23. Barker also gets it done at the plate, with a .434 batting average and a .663 slugging line, and has four home runs among her 36 base hits. Sophia Young has 29 RBIs to go along with a .380 average and an outstanding .728 slugging percentage.
The winner of Region 4 will play the Iowa Class 3A state softball tournament, July 17-21 at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.