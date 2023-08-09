Three short years ago, a worldwide pandemic shut down the entire sports world and, as summer began giving way to thoughts of fall, threatened the entirety of the college football season.
The 2020 season, as it turned out, did come to pass at most Division I schools.
Now some new threats seem to be brewing, and it’s threatening to ruin the reputation of the sport.
Hazing, gambling and conference expansion.
I’ll touch on a little of each.
Earlier this summer, what many thought was the model of how things should have been done blew up with the hazing scandal at Northwestern University. Dozens of players came forth with sickening accusations of bullying, harassment and much more, and in the end, it cost head coach Pat Fitzgerald his job.
Now comes accusations from the Story County Attorney’s Office that Hunter Dekkers was among several Iowa State players who bet on the outcomes of games. The Des Moines Register reported that, according to the criminal complaint, Dekkers placed more than 350 online bets worth $2,799, which included 26 ISU athletic events and a 2021 football game with Oklahoma State, where Dekkers – although listed as a quarterback – did not play.
It’s not a new problem, but it changes how you look at the game.
Now it was later reported that a state agency found no evidence that betting compromised the integrity of the games on which the involved betters wagered. But it still makes you wonder.
The Register’s Randy Petersen raised an excellent point in a think piece he published a day after things started to unfold. Referring to the ISU-Oklahoma game, which the Cyclones won 24-21 and a game in which Dekkers did not play, Petersen notes the following: “He had inside information. He had knowledge. He’d attended practices throughout the week. He knew more about what could happen in that game than all the 61,500 Cyclones Homecoming game fans put together.”
And it also makes you wonder: Who else is gambling? Is what we’re seeing on the field actually the product of a week’s worth of practice, sweat and strategizing ... or is one or more players purposely not doing their jobs because they’d lose a few bucks on a football bet?
As for the Northwestern scandal, which is something completely else, you have to wonder how many players are scarred, maybe for life.
When all they wanted to do was play the game at the college level, have fun and live a dream come true, instead forced to endure bullying and engage in activities that goes against their conscience and morals to “belong” ... that’s wrong.
Again, it makes you wonder: What is really going through the minds of those star athletes, who present themselves as wholesome and the boy who once lived next door? Are there dark secrets left untold?
Pat Fitzgerald was seen as one of the model coaches in the sport. Now, he’s earned a reputation that is deserved: A coach who cared more about the game than making sure his players followed the rules and obeyed the law, and ultimately did nothing when the allegations were brought up.
Ultimately, the buck stops with the man in charge, and Northwestern president Michael Schill, in an open letter to the university community, made that point crystal clear: “The head coach is ultimately responsible for the culture of his team. The hazing we investigated was widespread and clearly not a secret within the program, providing Coach Fitzgerald with the opportunity to learn what was happening.”
When you either bury your head in the sand or refuse to acknowledge what’s going on and deal with it – and that includes making tough choices – then you don’t deserve to be a head coach and you deserve everything negative that happens.
Kick the hazing perpetrators off the team. Revoke their scholarships and recommend them for expulsion. See to it that they permanently lose eligibility, even at the NJCAA level. Do what it takes to send a clear message that whatever happened never will be tolerated and that whatever it takes to make damn sure it never happens again.
On to the college conference expansions, where again, it’s about the integrity of the game.
I get that the latest newcomers to the Big Ten, Washington and Oregon, want a piece of the TV revenue. But remember, what’s likely to quickly be the former Pac-12 have their big fans too, and they have every opportunity to get a piece of the pie.
I think it’s time the NCAA step in and put a halt to any more expansion. After all, the Pac-12 has a proud history, with UCLA, USC, California, Stanford, Oregon, Oregon State, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, Washington and Washington State all having great success in various sports.
Too many dominoes have fallen and I get that overall revenue lagged behind the other Power-5 conferences. It didn’t help that George Kliavkoff, who succeeded Larry Scott two years ago as Pac-12 commissioner, didn’t land the medial deal the conference needed to survive.
There were too many factors and what-if’s to list that would have been needed for a successful deal to fall into place. But I’m no expert in contract negotiations.
But could it have taken better negotiators, or putting an emphasis on other sports such as basketball, also a major money maker for college sports? Either way, the idea is to find someone who is capable of making sure a legal contract is put in place and can generate the revenue.
Otherwise, we’ll continue to have coast-to-coast mega conferences, and teams will continue to defect to greener pastures.
In the end, though, a deal did not happen, and it proves true what others have said in recent weeksa: Football is the main money maker for college athletics.
My question is, what will be in the future? Will the remaining Power-5 conferences – it’s clear the Pac-12 is done for – eventually have something happen, likely financial-wise, to spell their dooms?
But in the meantime, there’s the other question on how the imminent demise of the Pac-12 could affect college football. After all, we’ll have matchups that were once played early in the season as tune-ups – one writer suggested Maryland vs. Oregon – or huge pre-season games between powerhouses, such as USC vs. Penn State.
All to drive television ratings and the ultimate goal: Making money.
And – along with the recent gambling and hazing scandals – these could all change the game of football as we know it.
All we’ll be left with is OMNI-Conference, one in which all of the schools in the Power-5 conferences, plus the major independents, will be a part.
And then what will it mean for college sports, except a plethora of meaningless games all fall long ... and one of just a few things that could hurt the sport in the end.