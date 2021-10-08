GUTHRIE CENTER – For the first time in school history, the ACGC Chargers downed the Panorama Panthers 70-0, to continue a historic season.
After winning the toss, the Chargers deferred, giving Panorama the ball. The Panthers advanced the ball to their own 27 yard-line, where they fumbled it on a 4th-and-6 play, giving ACGC excellent field position on the Panther 9 yard-line. Charger running back Gavin Cornelison carried the ball across the goal line at the 10:59 mark in the first quarter to put the Chargers up 7-0.
On the next series for the Panthers, Cornelison and Jedd Weinkoetz pushed Panorama back to their own 13 yard-line.
The Chargers took the kickoff on the Panther 39 yard-line. Running back Cayden Jensen blasted down field to the Panorama’s 5 yard-line. Cornelison charged across the goal line, putting ACGC up 13-0 with 8:59 remaining in the first quarter.
The Panthers started the next series on their own 25 yard-line. Linebacker Ben Marsh stopped the Panther runner behind the line of scrimmage after a pass by Panorama quarterback Cayden Van Meer. Van Meer threw an 18-yard pass on 2nd down, to their own 40 yard-line. On the 1st and 10 play, Charger cornerback Brock Littler intercepted the ball, setting up a 1st and 10 on the Charger’s 28 yard-line. Between running back Charlie Crawford and Cornelison, the ACGC pushed their way down the field, setting Cornelison up for another touchdown on the night, giving the Chargers a 19-0 advantage on the night, with 2:01 remaining in the first quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Panthers took the ball over on their own 21 yard-line. They were able to run for a yard, before being stopped by ACGC’s defensive lineman Dallas Jacobe. Charger defensive lineman Michael Fuller pushed Panorama back to their own 21 yard-line, when the Panthers were penalized for delay of game, setting them back on their own 16 yard-line. On the next play, Fuller and Cornelison sacked Van Meer on the 4 yard-line, for a 4th and 22 yards to go. The Panthers lined up to punt, but the Chargers had other plans, blocking the football and knocking it through the end zone for a safety to put ACGC up 21-0 early in the second quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff after the safety, Jensen ran the ball from deep in Charger territory to the Panther 26 yard-line. Cornelison added more yards to his total, to get the Chargers to the Panorama 19 yard-line. After a flag on the next play, moving the Chargers back to the 23 yard-line, Crawford blazed his way across the goal line to put ACGC up 28-0 early in the second quarter.
After the kickoff, Panorama started on their own 30 yard-line, but the series was short lived after the ball was fumbled and Charger linebacker Reid Rumelhart fell on the ball at the Panther 27 yard-line. Littler threw the ball to Jensen for a first down, setting more running by Cornelison, who blasted his way into the end zone from the Panther 4 yard-line to put the Chargers up 35-0 with 8:42 remaining in the first half.
The Chargers booted the to the Panther 30 yard-line, where Panorama fumbled the ball, and ACGC recovered it, setting up another huge run by Cornelison to the Panther 19 yard-line. Littler passed the ball to Crawford for a short gain at the Panther 13 yard-line, which set up for a run by Jensen to put the Chargers up 42-0 at the break.
After half time, Jensen added another runback for touchdown to his resume, with a 92-yard kick return, putting ACGC up 49-0, with 11:36 remaining in the third quarter.
The Panthers had a strong return after the kickoff, but saw the ball going the wrong way for them after being charged for holding, setting up the beginning of the drive at their own 19 yard-line. On the next play, defensive lineman Blake Newby punched through, pushing the Panthers backward to their own 15 yard-line. On the following play, Panorama fumbled the ball, with Cornelison recovering it on the Panther 3 yard-line. On the next play, Cornelison rumbled across the goal line, putting the Chargers up 56-0 with 9:26 remaining in the third quarter.
On the next drive, the Panthers could not generate any offensive, giving way to Rumelhart getting to the quarterback on the Panther 13 yard-line.
The Chargers took possession of the ball on the Panther 36 yard-line, but were penalized for having an illegal man downfield after Cornelison threw a wildcat pass to Jensen, setting up a 1st and 15 play. On the next play, Crawford ran the ball, but was slammed to the ground by a Panther defender, resulting in a personal foul penalty and setting the Chargers up on the Panther 14 yard-line. Crawford advanced the ball to Panorama’s 5 yard-line, before Cornelison punched the ball into the end zone again, putting the Chargers up 63-0.
The Panthers started the next drive on their own 30 yard-line and were able to move the ball to their own 35, before Jensen made an interception and returned the ball to the house, putting ACGC up 70-0, late in the third quarter.
The Chargers and Panthers went back and forth for the remainder of the game until the continuous running clock expired.
Jensen was pleased with how his team played.
“I got to give all the love to my teammates, they do everything for me,” he said. “I wouldn’t be out there by myself doing it.”
Jensen said he believes the Chargers have a chance against next week’s opponent, the Van Meter Bulldogs.
“We’ve got to play with our heads,” he continued. “We’ve got to play fast. We’ve got to play physical. I think we can do it.”
Jacobe was also happy with the results against the Panthers.
“I’m super happy,” he said. “Everybody is firing on all cylinders right now.
“We’re a scary team and we should be reckoned with,” he continued. “We deserve our respect.”
Crawford also had a stellar night, but gave credit to his teammates.
“I had great blockers up front,” he said. “It’s everybody. I just have to wait for them and they do the work.”
Charger head coach Cody Matthewson was proud of his team.
“It was a good one,” he said. “It was a good solid win. We came out and did what we wanted to do. Everybody came out. Everybody’s healthy. Everybody’s ready to play next week. Now our focus goes to Van Meter. We can enjoy this one for the next 24 hours and then get to work right away.”
ACGC (7-0, 4-0 Iowa Class 1A District 7) will travel to Van Meter – also 7-0, 4-0 District 7 – next Friday to face the Bulldogs for the district championship.