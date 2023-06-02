BOONE – Audubon’s Kali Irlmeier finished her Iowa Class 1A state girls’ golf meet last week with a two-day score of 205.
She fired a 106 on Friday, May 26, after touring the 18-hole course with a 99 on Day 1. She had a 55 on the front nine and improved by four strokes on the back side. She finished in 41st place.
Coach Drew Christensen was happy with how Irlmeier, a senior, wrapped up her career on the course. It was a busy week for the multi-sport athlete, as she also played softball that night against Treynor, before going to a trapshooting tournament this weekend.
“It’s a course that’s kind of designed to break you down, and that’s why we’re at state,” he said. “It wasn’t extremely difficult but every hole had its challenge and I’m proud of Kali on how she navigated her way through the course. I don’t think people understand how difficult how hard 36 holes is. We were in the zone for 12 hours ... and she played well. We were happy to be there and deserved to be there.”
Irlmeier was a first-time state qualifier, and Christensen said she will be remembered for her consistency the past three seasons. (Her freshman year, 2020, was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.) Several of her teammates were with her to support her at state.
She was the first state golf meet qualifier for the Audubon girls since 2014.
“The next shot she got she gave it all she had. That’s the consistency and maturity she has in her,” he said. “She came in every single meet she medaled or got first or second, and you’ve got to be proud of that.
“I told her to set the score aside. There’s not very many Audubon athletes who make the state golf meet.”
Grundy Center was the Class 1A team champion, and the Spartans were led by state medalist Abbie Lindeman, who had a two-day score of 159.
She’s got one more meet to go, and that’s the co-ed state tournament, where she’ll team with Edward Miller for a June 6 date at Cedar Pointe Golf Course. The meet uses a alternate-shot format.
After the state meet, Irlmeier stated the following in a message to the Advocate Journal:
“Playing at state was an experience that I’m glad I got to be a part of. It was a goal of mine at the beginning of the year and I’m glad I got to finally achieve that during my last golf season. My support system throughout the entire season was outstanding and I couldn’t be more grateful for it.
“Coach Christensen jumped into this season as a first year golf coach and made sure everything was fun and relaxed while still working hard toward our goals. During the first day, neither of us really knew what to expect, seeing that it was both our first time at state golf. Coach helped a tremendous amount throughout each day and kept the game fun to help relieve some of the pressure of the tournament.
“I’m very thankful for the experience and for my time at Audubon Golf, along with the amazing support system the Audubon Community has given over the last three years.”