AUDUBON COUNTY - Roadwork on County Road F32/180th Street in Audubon County is progressing well and the road might be open as soon as next week, according to Audubon County Supervisor Doug Sorensen.
Starting May 17, a little over seven F32/180th Street closed between County Road M66/Bluebird Avenue and Highway 71 for resurfacing. Originally the project was supposed to be completed before Friday, July 21.
Henningsen was awarded the $5 million project, which includes a detour to help travelers and residents get around.
Officials warned motorists they may find portions closed off or people on the route directing traffic away from asphalt paving that needs additional curing.
Sorensen said the surface layer was expected to be completed sometime this week or early next week. Completing the bridge approaches and painting of lane lines would need to be done and then the project would be complete.