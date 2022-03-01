DES MOINES – The Atlantic-CAM Wrestling Club has a state champion among its ranks after the AAU Kids’ State Championships over the weekend.
Zander Killion won the B Division (fifth and sixth grade) at 148 pounds, gong 5-0 on the weekend.
After opening up with a 46-second pinfall victory, Zander recorded four decisions, including a 7-0 win over the Southern Iowa Outlaws’ Logan Gardner, to win the state title.
Six other state qualifiers competed for the Trojans. In the A Division (third and fourth grade), Hunter Chamberlin (90) and Ethan Lillienthan (105) both competed. The C Division (seventh and eighth grade) saw Kason Calhoun (85) go 2-2, while Braxton Hass (95) went 3-2 and Kalvin Hayes (115) went 1-2. Also competing was Donovan Hedrington (171).
Three others from Atlantic-CAM placed sixth. Atlantic-CAM also had Gage Schroder place sixth as a competitor for the MWC Wrestling Academy at 58 pounds. The Powerhouse Wrestling Club’s Dayton Van Horn, who placed sixth at 70 pounds in the C Division, while Collin Harris of The Best Wrestler was sixth in the C Division’s 90-pound class.
Also competing were:
Viking Wrestling Club: Landon Hagen (B Division, 86)
Powerhouse Wrestling Club: Cade Stutzman (A Division, 66)
MWC Wrestling Academy: Keaton Schroder (B Division, 78).
The Best Wrestler: Jayden Harter (C Division, 100).
GIRLS
Two girls wrestlers medaled at the state meet in the AAU State Championships, also taking place over the weekend.
Mahala Kemp took fourth in the C Division (seventh and eighth grade) 95-pound class, while and Stella Beattie was fifth in the C Division’s 165-pound class.
Also there were Cadence Kizie (C Division, 105), Liliana Johnson (C Division, 145) and Rio Johnson (C Division, 152).