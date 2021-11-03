Natalie Hagadon was one of the Western Iowa Conference’s most prolific front-row players.
The AHSTW senior’s 424 kills was among the top offensive performances in the league, and that’s landed her a spot on the first-team all Western Iowa Conference squad, announced Wednesday afternoon.
She also had 26 assists and, on defense, 18 blocks, to help lead the Vikings to a 27-10 record.
Riverside’s Veronica Andrusyshyn was a second team pick. She led the Lady Dawgs to a 23-14 record, helping the cause with 420 kills, 190 assists, 33 blocks and 193 digs.
Tri-Center represented the WIC at the state volleyball tournament, losing to top-ranked Burlington Notre Dame in four sets. They led the voting with five picks, four of them on the second team.
All-Western Iowa
All-Conference Volleyball
First team
AHSTW: Natalie Hagadon. Missouri Valley: Ella Myler, Maya Contreraz. Treynor: Emma Flathers, Maddie Lewis. Tri-Center: Miranda Ring. Underwood: Aliyah Humphrey, Alizabeth Jacobsen.
Second team
Logan-Magnolia: Ruby Nolting. Missouri Valley: Ava Hilts. Riverside: Veronica Andrusyshyn. Treynor: Natalie Simpson. Tri-Center: Presley Arbaugh, Tatum Carlson, Meredith Maassen, Marissa Ring. Underwood: Lesley Morales-Foote.
Honorable mention
Audubon: Mattie Nielsen, Aleah Hermensen. AHSTW: Hallie Hall, Grace Porter. Logan-Magnolia: Sammi Yoder, Macanna Guritz. Missouri Valley: Addi Huegli. Riverside: Izzy Bluml. Treynor: Delaney Simpson. Tri-Center: MiKinzie Brewer. Underwood: Delaney Ambrose.