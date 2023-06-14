ATLANTIC – If anything, the Hawkeye Ten Conference is balanced in softball, and if a team lets down its guard in a game, the other team will make them pay.
Atlantic learned that lesson Tuesday night, as they split with Council Bluffs St. Albert, a team that had, at least in the past 10 years – if one goes by GoBound Iowa – never beaten them.
The Trojans won the first game, 7-3, with the seventh inning providing some anxious moments before they got the job done. The second game saw a couple of fielder’s choices that didn’t pan out and an error result in a three-run St. Albert inning in the fifth, and that was the difference in a 5-3 Saintes’ win.
At least the first game ended in the Trojans’ favor.
“Probably wasn’t our best effort, Game 1 or Game 2, especially Game 1,” said coach Terry Hinzman. “We had quite a few errors and some mental mistakes we’ve got to clean up. But for the most part, Riley did a good job in the circle and kept them off balance, and we only gave up the single run and score seven.”
But the Trojans left at least five runners in scoring position with less than two out, and Hinzman noted that had his team pushed across those runs, it might have been better.
Still, the Trojans jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on RBI singles by Claire Pellett and Lila Wiederstein, and Wiederstein stole home to score that third run. They added an Ava Rush run in the second, and three more runs in the fifth with Claire Schroder’s two run single the big blow.
The Trojans ended with four errors, three of them in a crazy seventh inning that led to neither one of the two Saintes’ runs being earned. But Wood came to the rescue, coaxing a grounder to second and getting a strikeout to end the game.
The Trojans were in control early in the nightcap, jumping to a 3-0 lead on Schroder’s two-run single in the second inning. But the Saintes shifted the momentum, allowing just three Trojan baserunners the rest of the way.
Meantime, the Saintes scored two runs in the top of the third, and took the lead in the fifth with a three-run inning.
Rush had a good night with five hits and three runs scored in the two games.
“Game 2, we started hitting the ball a little bit better and driving it substantially,” said Hinzman. “But our approach at the plate wasn’t the best, and we can’t get in situations where we are out in front and then popping the ball up or striking out. (Those are) some things we’ve got to clean up.”
Atlantic travels to Denison-Schleswig on Thursday and then competes at the Fort Dodge Invitational this weekend.