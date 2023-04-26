TENNIS
Atlantic 6, Audubon 3: The Wheelers got singles wins from Audrey Jensen and Geri Andersen at the the top two positions. But the Trojans got wins at the remaining four singles positions, with Quincy Sorensen, Jade Harter, Josephine Sorensen and Genevieve McCalla getting the dukes.
Jensen and Andersen were double winners for Audubon, as they won at No. 1 singles, but Quincy Sorensen and Harter won at No. 2 doubles and Josephine Sorensen and McCalla won at No. 3 doubles to get the win.
Atlantic and Audubon also met in boys’ action Tuesday in Audubon. Neither coach reported results to area media as of Wednesday afternoon.
GOLF
Despite having a runner-up medalist with Tristan Hayes, the Trojans fell just short of beating Harlan, falling 176-182.
Hudson McLaren also had a 43 but fell on the tiebreak with Hayes. Roth Den Beste had a 47 and Tate Niklasen carded a 49, while Cruz Weaver and Sam Brosam each had 50.
“Another nice day to play golf. We knew going into this match that Harlan is a tough course to score well. We were hoping to shoot in the low 170s,” said coach Ed Den Beste. “The key for us to figure out how to learn from this and move forward.”
Led by Traven Hansen’s 43, the Trojans salvaged a split with a 196-205 win at the junior varsity level.
SOCCER
Council Bluffs St. Albert 4, Atlantic 0 (girls): The score was tied at halftime as the Trojans played good defense, but the Saintes began to peck away in the second half en route to the Hawkeye Ten Conference win.
The Trojans (5-6, 1-3 Hawkeye Ten Conference) had 12 shots on goal for the contest. They are back in action Monday at West Central Valley of Stuart.
Council Bluffs St. Albert 8, Atlantic 1 (boys): The Trojans got a goal in the first half, but the halftime score was 6-1 in this Hawkeye Ten Conference game Monday night at the Recreation Fields in Council Bluffs.
The Trojans (2-8, 0-4 Hawkeye Ten) are at Underwood on Friday.