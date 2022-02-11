SOUTHWEST IOWA — Looking for a creative way to celebrate Valentine’s Day?
Want to settle in at the movie theater for a date night, with popcorn or your favorite candy?
The Rose Theater at 318 Broadway Street, will be showing A Journal For Jordan (PG-13) on Friday, Feb. 11, Saturday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, Feb. 13. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. Admission is $4, and all those favorite concessions are available. See www.rosemovietheater.com/ or call (712) 563-2008 for other dates or more information.
Atlas Atlantic Cinema at 28 West Fifth Street in Atlantic has showings daily, usually offering two different movies — you can check out what is coming up by giving them a call at (712) 243-5355 or look them up at www.atlasatlanticcinema.com.
Shopping for Valentine’s Day decor, baked goods or more?
Produce in the Park’s Sweetheart Market is Saturday, Feb. 12, from noon – 3 p.m. at the Cass County Community Center in Atlantic. The market will offer seasonal decorations and gifts by local crafters and artisans, local produce and meats, cookies, cupcakes and more. A full list of holiday market event details, vendors, and information on pre-ordering will be available online at the Produce in the Park website www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com or on Facebook for the latest information.
Looking for dinner and entertainment?
There will be magic, awards and a dessert dash if you choose to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Audubon at the Celebrate Audubon Community Banquet and Auction on Saturday, Feb. 12. The celebration is held at the Audubon County Fairgrounds at the Agrihall, 400 N Division St West. Social Hour is at 5:30 p.m., the meal is served at 6:30 p.m. by Jan’s Catering. There will be a Dessert Dash offering a wide variety of goodies, along with a live and silent auction, raffles and awards, including Citizen of the Year, Junior Citizen of the Year and Live Large. The cost is $40/person at the door.
The Exira Lions Club will be having a Valentine’s Dinner at the Exira Lions Center on Sunday, Feb. 13, from 10:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. They will serve smothered pork chop or smothered steak, potatoes, green beans, roll, salads, dessert and drink. The cost is $15/person. Carry outs are available.
The Wiota Fire Department has teamed up with the Wiota Community Booster Boosters for a Comedy Night on Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Wiota Fire Department. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the comedian, Mark Poolos, starting at 8 p.m. The event is a fund raiser for both groups. The fire department will use funds to help to purchase a much-needed new truck. The Wiota Community Boosters are raising funds for their “Let’s Build a Playground,” initiative which serves as phase one for the City Park renovation project. Tickets are $30 per person and are good for one night only. To get tickets, contact Mitch at 712-250-0078, stop into the Wiota Steakhouse, or Venmo your ticket cost with which night you’d like to attend and your mailing address to @wiotafire.
Check out your favorite local restaurant for Valentine’s Day specials.
The Feed Mill at Waspy’s in Audubon has prime rib Friday and Saturday nights beginning at 4 p.m. They also offer a variety of other choices, including chicken, pork, seafood and other steaks as well.
Two Atlantic favorites are the Pines Steakhouse/Oinkers Lounge and Grill and The Redwood Steakhouse.
A special Valentine’s Day Dinner will be offered at the Pines Steakhouse and Oinkers Lounge and Grill, 1500 East Seventh, Atlantic, on Monday, Feb. 14 starting at 5 p.m. It will feature a prime rib and shrimp buffet all you can eat, with salad bar, carry out available, call 712-243-3606 for details.
The Redwood Steakhouse in Anita, 712-762-3530, is also celebrating Valentine’s Day with their seafood, beef, pork and poultry dishes, and of course their popular homemade onion rings. They are open seven days a week, from 5 p.m. to close.
Looking for something different?
The annual Shelby Soup Cook-Off will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 5-7 p.m. at Cardinal Lofts (the old AHST School Gym in Shelby). The cost for adults is $6, children 5-12 $3 each and kids 0-4 are free. Raffle tickets will be available at the door, or for pre-sale at Shelby County State Bank and at Shelby City Hall. The grand prize is an LG 65” 4K UHD Smart TV, donated by Shelby County State Bank. There will also be a pie auction that night.
Like to get outside for a romantic walk in the dark?
The Cass County Conservation Board is holding Sweethearts Snowshoe Hike at the Pellett Memorial Woods outside of Atlantic on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. Come out for a great night hike, who knows what nature has waiting for us then! Snowshoes (variety of sizes) will be available. We will hike and try to call in various species of Owls that may be in the park that night! The event WILL be CANCELLED with “NO SNOW!” so check out the weather. The event is free, and remember to dress for the weather!
Competitive? Check out the Valentine Trivia Night at the Warren Cultural Center on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. Teams are limited to four members. Prizes will be awarded for winners in each of the four “Love-themed” categories and a grand prize for the team with the most points at the end of the tournament. The cost is $5 per participant/spectator, at the door. Cash beer and wine bar will be available. Warren Cultural Center is doing everything they can to keep you safe. Please help them by wearing a mask.