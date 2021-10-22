Retired Pastor
Our society seems to be spinning out of control. The regulations from government, inflation, government massive spending, health issues, and social norms, cause much concern. As a follower of Jesus Christ, it causes me concern about the direction we as a society and nation are headed. I’m in my seventies but what kind of world will we leave our children and grandchildren. It is time to pause and evaluate our purpose and our values in our life in light of scripture. As one who has committed my allegiance to Jesus Christ, I have a different outlook on life. Jesus Christ, God’s perfect Son died on the cross for my sins and yours. Three days later He rose from the dead to give us life and a new way of living.
It appears to me that society and social media oppose Christian values. Many who call themselves Christians and those who do not believe in God live by the values set down in society, “Eat, drink, and be merry for tomorrow we may die.” Life has far more significance than this view.
As I write this, I am not seeking to be negative or sound critical. I am made aware that God calls His followers, Christians to focus on His values. We must be sure that they are in line with His values and purpose in life. Jesus Christ put it in perspective as we navigate through life and life’s issues. “But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness and all these things will be added to you” (Matthew 6:33). “All these things” that are promised are the necessities of life. Our values and purpose in life centers first and foremost on heaven and what pleases God.
Our values and direction in life come from following Jesus and the Bible. A popular movie came out a number of years ago. The title of the movie asks us all the important question in life, “What would Jesus do?” Many young people had jewelry with WWJD inscribed on it. This is good but this is to be a way of life. I know that we often fail to follow this principle. That is why I have to pray the prayer of David in Psalm 139:23, 24 “Search me O God and know my heart, try me and know my thoughts! And see if there are any grievous way in me and lead me in the way everlasting.” When we stray and are aware that our thoughts and our ways do not please God, we need to confess them to God and turn from them. The blood of Jesus Christ cleans us from all sin. We need to live by heaven’s values as our core values.
In this day and age as in generations past, we need to teach these Christian values to our children and grandchildren. In Deuteronomy 6: 6-9, God commands us to have these values and teachings on our hearts. Then we are to teach them to our children and grandchildren when we sit with them, when we walk with then, when we lie with them, and when we rise up. Our life should be an example to our children and then we are to constantly be teaching them to our family. These values from God are to govern our life, our home, and we as a family.
Our society calls us to be progressive in our thinking and behavior. They call us to modify our core values and our way of life. As a follower of Christ, I see the need for us to be progressive in commitment to Him and drawing near to Him. We need to strengthen our stand with Christ and be sure we are living by heaven’s values seeking to please God. Our faith and values will face many challenges and we will be tempted to turn from them. By God’s mercy and grace, we prayerfully look to Him as we live out these Christian values.