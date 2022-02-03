The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced host sites for the regional dual team wrestling tournament.
That meet is set for Tuesday, Feb. 8, at sites around the state, for Iowa Class 1A and 2A teams.
In Class 2A, the closest area sites are Creston, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Winterset. Other sites are Crestwood of Cresco, Davenport Assumption, Independence, Osage and West Delaware of Manchester.
Area Class 1A sites are Logan-Magnolia and Missouri Valley. Other hosts include Don Bosco of Gilbertville, West Sioux of Hawarden, Nashua-Painfield, Missouri Valley, and Wilton.
Sites were determined using Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association’s dual team rankings. Sectional champions and the next eight highest ranked teams will be regional dual team qualifiers. The top ranked team at each site will receive a first round bye.
In Class 3A, the top 24 ranked teams per the IWCOA will compete at eight regional duals, with the highest-ranked teams hosting if possible. As in the smaller two classes, the top-ranked team at each site gets a first-round bye.
Those duals are Wednesday, Feb. 9.
At Waverly: Dubuque Hempstead vs. Cedar Falls; winner faces Waverly-Shell Rock (1).
At Pleasant Hill: Fort Dodge vs. Dallas Center-Grimes; winner faces Southeast Polk (2)
At Waukee: Ankeny Centennial vs. Norwalk; winner faces Waukee Northwest (3).
At Ankeny: West Des Moines Dowling vs. Urbandale; winner vs. Ankeny (4).
At Marion: Pleasant Valley vs. Iowa City High; winner vs. Linn-Mar (5).
At Bettendorf: North Scott vs. Western Dubuque; winner vs. Bettendorf (6).
At Indianola: Bondurant-Farrar vs. Ottumwa; winner vs. Indianola (7).
At Johnston: West Des Moines Valley vs. Carlisle; winner vs. Johnston (9).
The State Dual Tournament is Wednesday, Feb. 16.