As we approach the end of another athletic year for high school sports in Iowa, so it is with my second column, Brian’s Bunch, as it’ll be taking a summer hiatus.
We’ll return sometime around the start of football season, and with it new accomplishments and highlights from the high school sports world in this corner of the state.
With it, a new crop of seniors ready to take the lead.
In the meantime, it’s also coming time to say farewell to the seniors, those players whose high school athletic careers are at their end with baseball and softball. For some, the season is already over, while for others, the dream of ending their careers at the state tournament remains alive and well.
A colleague noted something I’ve noticed in all the years I’ve covered and watched sports: It’s the worst thing of all the sports for a multi-sport athlete to see their team’s baseball and softball season end, because it’s guaranteed to be the last time they’ll put on any uniform with their school’s name and compete, much less represent their school, and be with their friends, coaches, fans and fellow senior classmates.
In a way, it’s really no different than high school graduation, where it’s often the last time every member of the senior class is guaranteed to be together in one place at the same time. It’s a sad, surreal time. As everyone says their last goodbyes before going their separate ways, it’s certain that some will never return, while others will return to be part of the school and community for years to come.
But so it is for the sports season. And with that, let’s honor our seniors:
BASEBALL
Atlantic (6): The athleticism of Clevi Johnson, Easton O’Brien, Jackson McLaren, Tanner O’Brien, Carter Pellett, Jayden Proehl stands out. Easton O’Brien is the offensive leader with a .345 average and 45 total bases, with 14 runs batted in and 27 runs scored. Johnson threw out 10 baserunners as one of the top catchers in the area, while making just two miscues in 154 total chances. Proehl (3-1) and Pellett (1-4, but with 50 strikeouts) were the bullpen’s leaders. McLaren has recovered nicely from a mid-season injury, and Tanner O’Brien also has had outstanding contributions.
ACGC (5): Despite not having the success they wanted this past summer, the quintet of Brock Littler, Keitn Kinney, Konor Kinney, Alex Spack and Jake Thomas have been instrumental in building up the Charger baseball program. Littler had the most success of the five, being the bullpen’s leader with a 4-2 record and a 2.12 ERA in 36-1/3 innings worked.
AHSTW (2): First baseman Brayden Lund was one of the area’s top players, with a .388 average and 19 RBIs off his 26 hits, and had just one error in 118 tries with 20 assists. The other senior, Jacob Coon, added five RBIs and 10 runs at the plate, but also had a 6-1 record on the mound and a 2.33 ERA in 39 innings of work.
Audubon (3): Gavin Larsen takes with him a .315 batting average and a 2.28 ERA in 30-2/3 innings in his final year. Cooper Nielsen and Jay Remsburg also added valuable experience for the Wheelers.
CAM (0): After graduating a senior-dominated group that led the team to a state tournament last year, this year was a rebuilding season with no seniors, as 10 of the 13 varsity regulars were sophomores or younger.
Exira-EHK (5): Gavin Bengard, Derrek Kommes, Easton Nelson, Donovan Partridge and Trey Petersen led the Spartans to a 12-9 record, and part of a group that was up and down during their five-year run. They batted in 48 of the team’s 87 runs, while Petersen had a 1.40 ERA in 40 innings and a team-best .418 batting average.
Griswold (1): Cash Turner didn’t see a lot of action this year, but his presence was likely welcomed by a perpetually young Tiger team where everyone else was a sophomore or younger. A big accomplishment was being part of a Tigers’ team that beat someone other than Essex in Corner Conference play for the first time since joining the conference for the 2019 season.
Riverside (0): The Bulldogs were the area’s other baseball team with no seniors. Everyone will return, with possibly six juniors leading a Bulldog team that took a step forward with an 8-17 record and won five games in the Western Iowa Conference.
SOFTBALL
Atlantic (3): What’s not already been said about the pure athleticism of Ava Rush? She’s tops among seniors with a .365 average, and her speediness on the basepaths meant 26 stolen bases and 35 runs, both team bests, and her fielding from shortstop has improved tremendously this season. Madison Huddleson has made some terrific catches in the outfield, while Mattie Dvorak has contributed nicely as a designated player. They’re part of a senior class that finished no lower than third in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, and made a state tournament appearance in 2021.
ACGC (2): Sophie Dorsey and Audrey Franzeen both provided a lot of support and leadership for the Chargers, which was dominated by juniors this summer. Dorsey scored 19 runs this season and drew a team-high 21 walks, while Franzeen also saw plenty of action.
AHSTW (1): Logan Akers anchored the outfield from center this season and had just four errors in 33 attempts. She was part of a freshman-dominated team that also had just three juniors, so her leadership was likely welcomed.
Audubon (2): Kylee Hartl and Kali Irlmeier have been a part of a consistent Wheeler program that has a lot of promise for the future. Irlmeier led the team with a .362 average and 22 RBIs in 29 hits, while Hartl scored 19 runs off a .303 average. Irlmeier was solid at first base, with just four errors in 157 attempts. They helped lead the Wheelers to a solid fourth-place Western Iowa Conference finish.
CAM (1): Karys Hunt was the Cougars’ lone senior, starting every game and hitting .302 for the season. With four juniors on the roster, there is plenty of potential for improvement in 2024.
Exira-EHK (2): The basketball success of Quinn Grubbs and Shay Burmeister carried over to the softball diamond, as the Spartan duo were part of three regional finalist teams prior to this year. Both have averages above .400, and they’ve combined for 64 runs off 58 hits and 39 RBIs. Grubbs and Burmeister have been among the top catchers and third basemen, respectively, in the area.
Griswold (2): The Tigers are strong offensively, with a team average of .338, but it’s the two seniors – Makenna Askeland (.449, 35 hits including six home runs and 37 RBI) and McKenna Wiechmann (.400, 23 RBI) that have stirred the drink. Wiechman is among the area’s top catchers, throwing out six would-be base stealers and handling ace pitcher Karly Millikan, a junior, well. They are part of a program that has gone three times unbeaten through the Corner Conference schedule, one that’s only improved with an ever-increasingly tough non-conference schedule.
Riverside (0): Riverside is the lone area school that had no seniors out for either baseball or softball. With no juniors out either – four eighth graders and two freshmen started – the Lady Dawgs had a breakout campaign that saw them finish fifth in the WIC and a 15-11 record, and the future is bright.