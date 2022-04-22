ATLANTIC – Audubon fielded the lone Advocate Journal-area boys’ winner at the CAM Cougar Classic Tuesday night.
On a very windy, unseasonally cold evening, the victory coming in the sprint medley relay with a time of 1:45.13. On that team were Aaron Olsen, Logan Schmidt, Carter Andreasen and Zeke Konkler.
Gavin Smith competed in just two events on the night, including the runner-up shuttle hurdle relay as the anchor. Currently, he’s a near lock for competing in two events at the prestigious Drake Relays next week, including the 110-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles, events he was not entered in at CAM. He was slated to compete Thursday at a boys’ track meet in Griswold to solidify his spots.
Exira-EHK’s best finish came in the high jump, with Tyler Kingery turning in a 5’10” best performance.
In the girls’ portion of the meet, Audubon’s Hannah Thygesen had a big night, with a win in the 400-meter dash and 800-meter run, and anchoring the sprint medley and 4x400-meter relays to victory. Abigail Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen and Madison Steckler were on the 4x400-meter relay, while Schmidt switched out with Steckler in the sprint medley.
Steckler won the 200-meter dash for the Wheelers. Stefi Beisswenger had seconds in the 1500- and 3000-meter runs, and was on the distance medley relay that finished as runner-up.
Exira-EHK’s best place was a third by Shay Burmeister in the high jump, topping out at 4’6”. Macy Emgarten came in fourth in the 400-meter dash. Atlantic had sixth-place finishes from Claire Wiederstein in the 3000-meter run and by the 4x100-meter relay, the Trojans’ best finishes.
Teamwise for the girls, Audubon was just edged out by Woodbine for the runner-up position, taking third with 124, nine points back of meet champion Clarinda.
The Audubon boys finished fifth and Exira-EHK eighth, in a race where Clarinda posted a 13-point win, 157-144, over runner-up Woodbine.
CAM Cougar Invitational
Tuesday, April 19, at Atlantic High School
Boys results
Team scores: 1. Clarinda 157, 2. Woodbine 144, 3. CAM 123, 4. Lenox 78, 5. Audubon 52, 6. Fremont-Mills 51, 7. Stanton 45, 8. Exira-EHK 40, 9. Atlantic 35, 10. Orient-Macksburg 9, Woodbine JV 3, 12. Iowa School For the Deaf 2, 13. Paton-Churdan 1.
Area results (top 8)
High jump: 3. Tyler Kingery (Exira-EHK) 5’10”, 5. Derrek Kommes (Exira-EHK) 5’8” Shot put: 6. Alex Foran (Aud) 37’11.5”. Long jump: 4. Tyler Kingery (Exira-EHK) 19’7”, 6. Gavin Smith (Aud) 18’9.5”. Sprint medley: 1. Audubon (Aaron Olsen, Logan Schmidt, Carter Andreasen, Zeke Konkler) 1:45.13. 4x800: 4. Audubon 10:21.85 (Gabe Jensen, Mason Steckler, Logan Stetzel, Adam Obrecht), 8. Exira-EHK (Jackson Radcliff, Jameson Kilworth, Jaiden Pettepier, Levi Jessen) 11:52.09. Shuttle hurdle relay: 2. Audubon (Aaron Olsen, Brandon Jensen, Carter Andreasen, Gavin Smith) 1:04.65, 6. Exira-EHK (Jonas LaCanne, Alex Hansen, Trey Petersen, Phil Reinhart) 1:18.90. 100: 4. Cash Emgarten (Exira-EHK) 12.41. Distance medley relay: 5. Audubon (Mason Steckler, Dakota McCraine, Austin Pruitt, Adam Obrecht) 4:24.60, 4x200: 2. Audubon (Aaron Olsen, Zeke Konkler, Logan Schmidt, Carter Andreasen) 1:39.49, 4. Exira-EHK (Trey Petersen, Tyler Kingery, Cannon Hansen, Cash Emgarten) 1:42.60. 110 hurdles: 7. Brandon Jensen (Aud) 18.75. 800: 3. Cash Emgarten (Exira-EHK) 2:17.49. 4x100: 3. Audubon (Aaron Olsen, Brandon Jensen, Logan Schmidt, Carter Andreasen) 48.25, 4. Exira-EHK (Trey Petersen, Tyler Kingery, Alex Hansen, Cash Emgarten) 48.88. 4X400: 6. Audubon (Manny Beisswenger, Austin Pruitt, Zeke Konkler, Logan Schmidt) 4:00.22.
Girls results
Team scores: 1. Clarinda 133, 2. Woodbine 124.5, 3. Audubon 124, 4. CAM 101.5, 5. Fremont-Mills 89, 6. Earlham 54, 7. Lenox, 8. Stanton 26, 9. Exira-EHK 18, 10. Atlantic 10, 11. Orient-Macksburg 2.
Area results (top 8)
High jump: 3. Shay Burmeister (Exira-EHK) 4’6”, 6. Ella Petersen (Exira-EHK) 4’2”. Shot put: 5. Alexis Obermeier (Audubon) 27’7.25”. Discus: 3. Abigail Zaiger (Aud) 84’7”, 6. Alexis Obermeier (Aud) 75’4”. Long jump: 8. Shay Burmeister (Exira-EHK) 12’9.5”. Sprint medley: 1. Audubon (Makayla Schmidt, Mattie Nielsen, Abigail Zaiger, Hannah Thygesen) 1:59.81. 3000: 2. Stefi Beisswenger (Aud) 11:47.26. 4x800: 5. Audubon (Jordan Porsch, Payton Gust, Autumn Zaiger, Emily Foran) 13:45.98. Shuttle hurdle relay: 6. Audubon (Madison Burr, Michelle Brooks, Makayla Schmidt, Alissa Testroet) 1:26.22. 100: 4. Abigail Zaiger (Aud) 14.16, 5. Madison Steckler (Aud) 14.21. Distance medley relay: 2. Audubon (Makayla Schmidt, Michelle Brooks, Mattie Nielsen, Stefi Beisswenger) 4:59.49, 7. Exira-EHK (Gemini Goodwin, Macy Emgarten, Gracie Bartz, Ella Petersen) 5:32.56, 400: 1. Hannah Thygesen (Aud) 1:03.15, 4. Macy Emgarten (Exira-EHK) 1:10.81. 100 hurdles: 3. Madison Burr (Aud) 19.63. 800: 1. Hannah Thygesen (Aud) 2:30.93, 4. Stefi Beisswenger (Aud) 2:45.28. 200: 1. Madison Steckler (Aud) 29.17, 3. Mattie Nielsen (Aud) 30.35). 400 hurdles: 8. Gracie Bartz (Exira-EHK) 1:31.12. 1500: 2. Stefi Beisswenger (Aud) 5:25.54. 4x100: 5. Audubon (Addie Hocker, Makayla Schmidt, Madison Burr, Kylee Hartl) 59.79. 4X400: 1. Audubon (Abigail Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen, Madison Steckler, Hannah Thygesen) 4:28.29.