AUDUBON - Members of Ebenezer Lutheran Church put on a retelling of The Christmas Story, complete with a live nativity scene. There were sheep, a calf and a donkey who wanted to sing with the choir, along with all the angels, shepherds, wise men, and more, on stage at the park in Audubon. People dressed in winter jackets and coats, wrapped up in blankets and stood close in groups during the presentation, and while it was a bit chilly, the story went along smoothly and there were cookies and hot chocolate for the audience after the program.
