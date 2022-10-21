Here’s how the playoffs are shaping up for the three larger classes in Iowa high school football, including who’s clinched and who still needs wins to determine whether they will be granted a 10th game or perhaps a home game.
The 16-team playoff fields in classes 3A, 4A and 5A will be announced Saturday. The 5A field is determined solely by the Ratings Percentage Index, which is determined by three factors: W-L percentage (37.5 percent), opponents’ W-L percentage (37.5 percent) and opponents’ opponents’ W-L percentage (25 percent). In classes 3A and 4A, each which has six districts, the district champion and runner-up qualify, along with four at-large spots determined by RPI.
Here’s what’s going on:
CLASS 3A
Atlantic has a shot at qualifying with a win over Creston, with the end result putting them anywhere from a 13 to 16 RPI ranking when the new rankings are revealed late Friday night. For now, the Trojans are ranked 16th, but have benefitted from a strong opponents’ records (37-35 through Week 8) and opponents opponents’ records (320-312). District 6 could see as many as four teams qualify for the playoffs if Atlantic wins and other chips across the state fall into place just right: the Trojans, plus champion Harlan, runner-up ADM (fifth right now) and Creston (currently ninth).
The fly in the ointment: Grinnell, which has a No. 17 RPI ranking but is the current runner-up in District 5. The Tigers play Fairfield, a team that is 2-2 in District 5 and is ranked 22nd RPI-wise, and BC Moore’s rankings service rates this game as a toss-up. A Trojans win creates a three-way tie for second (along with Washington, which Grinnell defeated 28-21), wherein tiebreakers could come into play.
But there’s other games across the state worth watching. Statewide, here’s what’s going on:
District 1: MOC-Floyd Valley (11) and Sioux Center (15) will be playing for not just a district title but possibly for their playoff lives, with Sioux Center having more to lose if the Dutchmen are able to beat them. They’re currently in tie with No. 21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which needs to beat Carroll to earn an automatic bid.
District 2: It could be a three-way tie for the district championship, after Nevada’s upset win over Humboldt. The Cubs, the new No. 1 in the RPI standings, play No. 6 North Polk this week. Even if the Comets lose, both teams should remain well within the top 16. Humboldt is ranked fourth and is favored to beat Algona and should be the third team from the district regardless of what happens in the Nevada-North Polk game.
District 3: Three teams are in the top 16 – Independence (8), West Delaware (12) and Hampton-Dumont-CAL (14). The first two teams have earned automatic bids, but Hampton-Dumont-CAL and No. 19 Center Point-Urbana could decide if there’s a third team from the district.
District 4: No. 2 Mount Vernon has the district title locked up, but a possible battle for a playoff spot is on the line as Benton Community (10) hosts Central DeWitt (13). Likely, the Sabers need to upset the Bobcats to remain alive, but the Bobcats could see their chances dampened if they lose. Davenport Assumption is favored to beat Maquoketa game but their faint playoff hopes hinge on help from the Benton Community-Central DeWitt game and other games statewide.
CLASS 4A
The top four teams by RPI are Cedar Rapids Xavier, Waverly-Shell Rock, Council Bluffs Lewis Central and Iowa City Liberty.
Webster City and Spencer will clinch in District 1 with wins Friday night, and both are heavily favored over Denison-Schleswig and Storm Lake, respectively. Waverly-Shell Rock will represent District 2 for sure, with Western Dubuque favored to earn the second auto-bid as they play Mason City.
It’s Iowa City Liberty and North Scott in District 3, the only district statewide where auto-bid spots have been secured. The Lancers rebounded from a two-week skid against Cedar Rapids Xaveir and the Lightning to put themselves in prime position for at least one home playoff game. The Lightning had a close call against Burlington and Clinton will be looking to spoil a perfect district season for Liberty, but the Lancers are expected to win big. Still, if Liberty and North Scott run up big leads in their games, it could mean plenty of rest for their starters, which could benefit them especially if they have extended playoff runs.
Xavier, the District 4 champion, is also looking like a team that could win multiple playoff games and should win easily over Oskaloosa. Not so simple: Pella, rebounding from an 0-6 start, has won two straight in district play and are in a coin-flip game against Cedar Rapids Washington. Pella was ranked 26th in the Week 8 RPI but could steal an at-large bid from a top-16 team if they defeat the Warriors, and Clear Creek Amana defeats Newton, although the Cardinals are six-point favorites over the Clippers per BC Moore.
District 5 is the most interesting, Carlisle has clinched, and No. 10 Indianola is heavily favored to beat one-win team Boone and have no worse than an at-large spot. Bondurant-Farrar and Norwalk could have an enormous impact on the Warriors’ hopes; the Bluejays would earn the second auto-bid with a win, but Norwalk could still get in with help even with a loss and some help statewide.
Lewis Central is a big favorite to beat Winterset, but the Huskies have rebounded from an 0-4 start to go 3-1 in district play, and they know that with a win they could get second in the district and the auto-bid. Glenwood, favorites over Dallas Center-Grimes, also has a shot at the playoffs but like Norwalk in the most likely scenario would need help to get in.
Ranked 18th and 19th are Burlington and Marion. Burlington and Fort Madison is a virtual toss-up per the BC Moore model, with the Grayhounds facing a must-win situation to have a chance; the Bloodhounds, on the other hand, could still sneak in even if they lose to Burlington. Marion – heavily favored to beat Waterloo East – will probably need help to have a shot.
CLASS 5A
The top three teams — in order, West Des Moines Dowling, Southeast Polk and Pleasant Valley – have clinched home field advantage for the first-round and quarterfinals. Ankeny, the current No. 4 team, is favored against Des Moines Lincoln and will clinch a quarterfinal home game with a win over the Railsplitters.
Cedar Rapids Prairie, Johnston and Cedar Falls have clinched plyoff berths, as has Ames. The most interesting game this week is No. 6 Johnston at No. 8 Ames, with that game and Prairie’s home contest with Linn-Mar (5-vs.-10) ones that could decide who gets at least one home playoff game.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy, which lost against Johnston last week, is favored to beat once-victorious Dubuque Hempstead. Iowa City High should have no problem qualifying as they’re heavily favored to beat one-win Davenport Central.
The 12th through 16th spots are interesting, as Waukee Northwest (home vs. Urbandale), Sioux City East (at Sioux City West), Ankeny Centennial (home vs. Des Moines East), Waukee (at West Des Moines Dowling) and West Des Moines Valley (at Des Moines Roosevelt) will likely need to win to get in. Of those, Sioux City East, Ankeny Centennial and Valley are the most likely to win.
This leaves anywhere from two to five playoff spots still undecided. Of those, Davenport West, which opened with six straight wins before stumbling to Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Iowa City High, has a realistic chance of beating Muscatine. Urbandale has a better record than Waukee Northwest but even with a win will need help, and just how much is unknown. Dubuque Senior will need to upset Cedar Falls but the Tigers are heavily favored.