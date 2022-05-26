Salute Gymnastics completed the 2022 competitive season with the Field Of Dreams meet March 4-6 in Clive, the Omaha Invite March 11-13, in Papillion, Neb., and the Xcel Invite March 25-27, in Ames.
Salute gymnasts faced new challenges along the way including a tornado warning at the Field of Dreams meet. After a short delay, the team was able to get back to action and enjoy the fruits of their labor winning 38 top 5 awards amongst the 34 gymnasts.
The Omaha Invite was the second meet this season that featured a boys’ competition with Ismael Elba competing Level 3 and Brock Duhachek competing Level 7. The girls team again scored well bringing home 81 top 5 medals amongst the 33 gymnasts.
The final meet was the Xcel Invite, which provided a warm-up for the State Championships in April 8-10.
Field of Dreams Meet
March 4-6 in Clive
Bronze
Zaya Cantrell – 3rd Place Vault (9.25), 3rd Place Bars (9.35), 2nd Place All-Around (36.8)
Ximena Mendez – 2nd Place Vault (9.55), 3rd Place Bars (9.15), 1st Place Beam (9.45), 2nd Place Floor (9.3), 2nd Place All-Around (37.45)
Trinity Singleton – 3rd Place Vault (9.1), 4th Place All-Around (36.35)
Silver
Alaina Bruce – 4th Place Floor (9.45)
Lilly Ford – 5th Place Vault (9.1), 5th Place All-Around (36.675)
Shelby Johnson – 5th Place Vault (9.125), 1st Place Floor (9.65), 4th Place All-Around (37.075)
Olivia Linde – 5th Place Beam (9.25)
Maliaya Mich – 5th Place Vault (8.95), 1st Place Bars (9.6), 5th Place Beam (9.075), 4th Place All-Around (36.875)
Callie Rudy – 4th Place Vault (9.05), 2nd Place Beam (9.275), 3rd Place Floor (9.375), 4th Place All-Around (36.625)
Gold
Bella Brock – 5th Place Beam (9.0)
Nika Duhachek – 4th Place Beam (9.3)
Platinum
Megan Birge – 4th Place Vault (9.05), 2nd Place Beam (9.05)
Allison Middents – 3rd Place Bars (8.5), 2nd Place Beam (9.125), 3rd Place All-Around (35.575)
Sydney O’Neill – 2nd Place Floor (9.45)
Diamond
Morgan Botos – 2nd Place Bars (9.15)
Nicole Middents – 2nd Place Vault (9.125), 3rd Place Bars (9.275), 2nd Place Beam (9.4), 2nd Place All-Around (37.05)
* * *
Omaha Invitational
March 11-13 in Papillion, Neb.
Bronze
Trinity Singleton — 2nd Place Beam (9.3)
Zaya Cantrell – 3rd Place Vault (8.95), 1st Place Bars (9.575), 3rd Place Beam (9.275), 3rd Place All-Around (36.65)
Giselle Garcia – 5th Place Bars (9.225)
Ximena Mendez – 1st Place Vault (9.525), 4th Place Bars (9.25), 4th Place Beam (9.25), 3rd Place Floor (9.35), 2nd Place All-Around (37.375)
Silver
Maliaya Mich – 3rd Place Vault (9.05), 1st Place Bars (9.65), 5th Place Beam (9.225), 2nd Place Floor (9.2), 1st Place All-Around (37.125)
Ella Stanerson – 3rd Place Vault (9.15), 5th Place Bars (9.15), 3rd Place Beam (9.25), 2nd Place Floor (9.225), 1st Place All-Around (36.775)
Harper Gute – 3rd Place Bars (9.375), 5th Place All-Around (36.425)
Shelby Johnson – 5th Place Vault (9.1), 4th Place Floor (9.275)
Meadow Dalby – 5th Place Vault (9.0), 5th Place Floor (9.05)
Molly Stamp – 5th Place Beam (9.225), 3rd Place Floor (9.2), 5th Place All-Around (36.375)
Callie Rudy – 1st Place Vault (9.4), 4th Place Beam (9.3), 2nd Place All-Around (36.925
Amira Wilke – 4th Place Beam (9.275)
Lilly Ford – 2nd Place Vault (9.325), 3rd Place Bars (9.35), 2nd Place Floor (9.2), 2nd Place All-Around (36.95)
Alaina Bruce – 2nd Place Vault (9.45), 2nd Place Bars (9.475), 1st Place Floor (9.325), 2nd Place All-Around (37.1)
Gold
Jordyn Myers – 3rd Place Vault (8.75), 1st Place Bars (9.05), 1st Place Beam (9.325), 1st Place Floor (9.45), 1st Place All-Around (36.575)
Madelynn Gaul – 5th Place Bars (8.825)
Ashlee King – 5th Place Vault (8.5), 4th Place Beam (8.55)
Maggie Cohrs – 3rd Place Vault (8.65), 2nd Place Bars (8.85), 2nd Place Beam (9.025), 5th Place Floor (9.15), 2nd Place All-Around (35.675)
Bella Brock – 2nd Place Bars (8.925), 2nd Place Beam (9.2), 2nd Place Floor 99.525), 3rd Place All-Around (35.75)
Hope Schmadeke – 4th Place Vault (8.6), 2nd Place Bars (8.85), 3rd Place Floor (9.225), 3rd Place All-Around (35.175)
Nika Duhachek – 4th Place Floor (9.075)
Kayla Atkinson – 3rd Place Beam (8.9)
Rae Lund – 1st Place Beam (9.175), 1st Place Floor (9.4), 3rd Place All-Around (35.1)
Platinum
Allison Middents – 3rd Place Bars (8.8), 2nd Place Beam (9.15), 4th Place All-Around (35.2)
Carly Henderson – 5th Place Floor (9.05)
Sydney O’Neill – 5th Place Bars (8.075), 5th Place Beam (8.65), 5th Place Floor (8.95)
Diamond
Morgan Botos – 4th Place Bars (8.85), 5th Place All-Around (34.5)
Nicole Middents – 1st Place Vault (8.95), 4th Place Beam (8.9), 4th Place Floor (8.85), 4th Place All-Around (35.15)
Boys Level 3
Ismael Elba – 4th Place Pommel Horse (9.4), 5th Place Rings (9.8), 1st Place Vault (9.5), 4th Place Parallel Bars (9.3), 2nd Place High Bar (10.8), 3rd Place All-Around (58.0)
Boys Level 7
Brock Duhachek – 2nd Place Pommel Horse (10.7), 2nd Place Parallel Bars, (10.9)
* * *
Xcel Invitational
March 25-27, in Ames
Top 5 individual awards
Bronze
Zaya Cantrell – 3rd Place Vault (9.175), 4th Place Bars (9.275), 5th Place All-Around (36.225)
Brinley Knudsen – 4th Place Bars (9.1), 4th Place Beam (9.425)
McKenna Lewis – 5th Place Bars (9.125), 4th Place Beam (9.3)
Silver
Alaina Bruce – 1st Place Vault (9.55), 1st Place Bars (9.4), 4th Place Floor (9.175), 2nd Place All-Around (37.1)
Lilly Ford – 4th Place Vault (9.275), 4th Place Beam (9.15)
Shelby Johnson – 2nd Place Floor (9.45)
Olivia Linde – 4th Place Floor (9.225)
Maliaya Mich – 2nd Place Bars (9.25), 5th Place Beam (9.375), 2nd Place Floor (9.425), 3rd Place All-Around (36.7)
Callie Rudy – 3rd Place Vault (9.3), 4th Place Beam (9.35)
Molly Stamp – 3rd Place Floor (9.225)
Amira Wilke – 5th Place Beam (9.15), 5th Place Floor (9.15)
Gold
Maggie Cohrs – 1st Place Beam (9.3), 4th Place All-Around (35.3)
Nika Duhachek – 5th Place Beam (8.8)
Ashlee King – 5th Place Bars (8.85)
Rae Lund – 1st Place Vault (8.7), 5th Place Bars (8.775), 3rd Place Beam (8.85), 2nd Place Floor (9.275), 2nd Place All-Around (35.6)
Hope Schmadeke – 4th Place Vault (8.5), 3rd Place Floor (9.125), 5th Place All-Around (34.275)
Platinum
Megan Birge – 3rd Place Vault (8.85)
Allison Middents – 4th Place Vault (9.125)
Ella Stamp – 5th Place Bars (8.05)
Diamond
Morgan Botos – 3rd Place Vault (8.875), 2nd Place Bars (9.325), 4th Place Beam (9.275), 2nd Place All-Around (36.3)
Nicole Middents – 2nd Place Vault (9.025), 2nd Place Bars (9.025), 2nd Place Beam (9.225), 1st Place All-Around (36.4)