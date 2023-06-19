ATLANTIC – It's try, try again tonight for the Atlantic baseball team after they took a pair of losses to Glenwood Monday night.
The Trojans lost 13-0 and 27-0 in a Rams' doubleheader sweep on the Trojans' home field.
In the nightcap the Trojans did fight back somewhat in the nightcap, getting seven baserunners, including three walks and a hit batter against Nebraska-bound Kayden Anderson. The best chances to score came when Easton O'Brien tried to take third on a base hit by Sawyer Tarrell in the first inning, and when a runner tried to steal home in the bottom of the second.
But the Rams scored six runs in the top of the first and never looked back.
The opener saw the Trojans limited to two hits.
Atlantic falls to 9-9 on the season and will look to regroup tonight against Carroll Kuemper Catholic for a doubleheader.