The heat and humidity of the first couple of weeks of the season has passed.
But the impact of hot weather is becoming more apparent.
An article in Science magazine, and featured about a year ago by the Public Broadcasting System’s News Hour website, noted that at least 50 high school football players have died from heat stroke over the past quarter century, and athletes in other fall outdoor sports are also not immune.
Many of us already knew that heat is the most climate-related killer in the United States, even more so than extreme cold, flooding and tornadoes, and with heat and humidity longtime concerns by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there no doubt will be changes in how events are scheduled or postponed.
I’m no expert in weather- and climate-related topics, I’ll admit. And while certainly there have been some incidents around southwest Iowa, the danger is there, especially when athletes are practicing or competing in triple-digit heat.
On opening night for many high school football teams (Aug. 25), when excessive heat warnings were in place statewide, many games were postponed an hour or two, until at the very least the sun began to go down. Several cross country meets the first couple of weeks of the season were rescheduled to days where cooler weather was in the forecast.
The good thing is, too, that there are policies in place for practicing in the heat, including time of day, hydration and so forth. And most athletes appear to be adjusting to it.
But, as the Science Magazine article suggests, policies may have to be adjusted, especially if hotter summers come to pass.
So we’ll see.
It may be that everyone involved – from the coaches and athletes to activities directors, trainers, medical staff including team doctors and others – will need to educate themselves further on preventing heat injuries, such as when to take it easy, when to hydrate and when to wait to practice or compete.
Will this mean changes in policies? That’s something the powers-that-be will need to answer.
Again, I’m certainly no expert in climatology and its impact on people, but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand there is definitely an effect on athletes and correlation between the weather and heat-related illness and injury. It’s going to be an issue that will have to be faced, sooner rather than later.
* * *
I don’t know about this “drive to 325.”
I think this goal of the Iowa football team scoring a certain number of points this season for the offensive coordinator to be able to keep his job is a bit unrealistic.
Yes, we all want to see the Hawkeyes’ offense improve. The results a year ago were disappointing, to say the least: 17.7 points per game and 157 yards passing per contest, and second to last among 131 FBS teams in total offense (just over 256 yards).
But let’s be fair to Brian Ferentz, as I always try to be. It takes a strong offensive line to make an offense work, and when you have too many penalties, too many missed assignments and other skill people either run the wrong play or drop the ball ... either you don’t have the right people on the field or your offensive line coach isn’t doing his job.
This all wasn’t on Spencer Petras or Brian Ferentz, mind you.
The last time I looked, there are 11 players on the field at one time. It takes all 11 players, from the quarterback to the running backs to the tight end/wide receivers to the linemen, doing their jobs and executing the plays. While mistakes happen, there was a reason for the embarrassing 17.7 points and 256 yards per game statistics ... and it wasn’t just the quarterback’s fault or Brian Ferentz’s fault.
Meantime, things are a little bit better this fall so far, with the Hawkeyes winning a more-thrilling-than-it-needed-to-be contest against Iowa State. Defense once again is picking up the slack for the Hawkeyes, which is fine. Defensive slobbernockers are part of the game, but let’s give this some time and hope that Iowa can really bust out against Western Michigan this weekend.
* * *
I’m hoping to see some more of us daily sports writers participate in the Associated Press’ weekly football poll.
I’m not sure what the minimum usually is to have a valid poll – that’s something the AP has to answer – but the past few weeks, there’s been eight or fewer. This past week, with only a few hours left, only five sportswriters had voted, leaving the fate of this week’s poll in doubt.
Three others did vote and a poll was released, but it’s as some of us have been preaching: If you want local flavor written by local people, we have to help ourselves. And that means taking a few moments to consider who the best teams in Iowa are and voting.
I realize everyone’s busy, juggling more and more responsibilities and so forth and not everyone always has time. But it takes only a few minutes, and readers are the ones who win in the end.
I’ll get off my soapbox now, but to any fellow sportswriter who sees this: please vote if you have a moment.
* * *
Finally, to all the parents of area college athletes, and this is concerning alumni from our eight area schools:
If you have a son or daughter competing at the collegiate level and want to have his or her college career profiled, please drop me a line at sports@ant-news.com. We’ll try to give some highlights each week of how our area college athletes are doing – currently, football, cross country and volleyball.
We’ll do some of the work, but we depend on you, the parent, to help us out. Any help you can give us is much appreciated, and again, it’s the readers who win.