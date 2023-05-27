RED OAK – The Atlantic baseball team took its first loss Friday night as a hard-hitting Red Oak squad pounded out 12 hits and took advantage of some Trojan defensive miscues to score a 10-4 win.
The Tigers got the early lead as Chase Roeder came home on a wild pitch, and AJ Schmid brought home the second run. Atlantic responded in the top of the second when Jackson McLaren’s double to right scored Tanner O’Brien to make it 2-1.
After the Tigers plated two more runs in their half of the second, Easton O’Brien would score on Carter Pellett’s sacrifice fly to to deep center, and it was a 4-2 ballgame.
That’s as close as things got, as the Tigers had a productive fourth inning, taking advantage of five hits and a Trojan error to increase their lead to 9-2. Atlantic got a couple back in the top of the fifth, with the benefit of just one hit as baserunners reached on an error, a walk and a hit batter, the latter scoring pinch runner Johnny Bullock to make it 9-3, and a wild pitch sent Easton O’Brien home to make it 9-4.
But the Tigers got one run back in the bottom of the fifth, and that was all the scoring on this night.
Atlantic was limited to five hits on the night, two off the bat of Hudson McLaren.
The Trojans fall to 4-1 on the season, and will be off until Tuesday when they make a road trip to Clarinda for a varsity doubleheader.