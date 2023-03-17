Hello, friends!
Recently a new group called Fellowship of Christian Wheelers (FCW) has formed. This group is directed toward high school students and its mission is to serve as a platform to empower high school Wheelers to unite, inspire, and grow in their relationship with Jesus Christ.
To get this started we have been having Monday morning messages at 7:45 in the high school boardroom. During this time a student will share an inspirational “word of the week” There is also a prayer box where members write down a prayer on a notecard then place it into the box. We then discuss upcoming events for FCW members, and close with a prayer reflecting on the word of the week, the box which contains our prayers, and upcoming events. This usually takes about 15 minutes. We also provide snacks for the morning such as doughnuts, muffins, bakery items, and things like that. We have had a really good turnout with around 20 people each meeting.
On top of Monday morning messages, we meet every first and third Sunday of the month at the Rec center where Pastor Beisswenger provides a 30-ish minute message. There is then a fun student-led activity to follow. These activities consisted of minute to win it games, trivia, board game/spikeball night, secret santa, and cookie decorating. This has been a big hit, with an attendance varying from 20-30 people. Promoting this through the churches would be great. We would love to see even more kids attend, as it seems to be fun and uplifting for all the students that attend. We have also been providing an appetizer, small meal, or snack of some sort as most of the students are coming directly from another activity such as basketball or softball.
As you may have gathered, all of this can become expensive. FCW would greatly appreciate your support in both promoting and funding this organization. If the church or congregation members would like to make a monetary donation, we have a FCW checking account at Audubon State Bank. If you would be willing to sponsor a fun activity or help organize a community service project, please reach out to us as we are hoping to incorporate more service based projects into FCW.
We appreciate all the churches do for this wonderful community we live in. Our vision with this organization is to promote Christian faith for the common good, and keep youth active in their relationship with Jesus.
FCW invites you to join us at the Rose Theater for the viewing of the movie JESUS REVOLUTION Sunday, March 26 at 6 p.m. Tickets offered to all 8 – 12 Wheeler Students.
Thank you!
Fellowship of Christian Wheelers
Addie Hocker — 712-304-5205
Sara Hocker — 515-291-2564
Abby Larsen — 712-304-0841
Rachel Hansen — 712-304-0718
Pastor Beisswenger — 712-292-7766