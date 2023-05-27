Just about two weeks have been logged with the baseball season, and we’re four days into the softball season.
But there have been some good performances around the News-Telegraph coverage area to begin the season.
Some of the hottest softball starts we’ve noticed in games through Thursday, May 25, belong to:
Shay Burmeister, Exira-EHK:
- It’s six hits on the year so far, including two against Coon Rapids-Bayard and four vs. Ar-We-Va. Those have translated into seven RBIs for the senior multi-sport standout. It should be a great final season for Burmeister.
Reagan Carney, ACGC:
- Three hits – only a home run stopped the cycle – and three RBIs from the Charger junior helped key a 12-1 win over Madrid in the first game of the year Tuesday night in Guthrie Center.
Karly Millikan, Griswold:
- One of the bright spots in Griswold’s athletic program the past few years has been softball, and the Tiger junior has started the year in style with 11 strikeouts and a shutout victory over Shenandoah Monday night. In a no-hitter against East Mills on Tuesday, she followed with 13 strikeouts, then added seven more against Tri-Center in a weather-shortened came Wednesday night.
Jordan Porsch, Audubon:
- A double helped drive in the go-ahead and insurance runs for the Wheelers in a come-from-behind 5-3 win over AHSTW Tuesday night.
Loralei Partlow, AHSTW:
- She had a great night on both sides of the plate, pitching six shutout innings and finishing with a four-hitter and seven-strikeout performance in a 4-1 win over Harlan Wednesday night in Avoca. Offensively, she had an extra-base hit as part of a three-run sixth inning and put the Cyclones away.
McKenna Sonntag, Atlantic:
- The Trojan bats were active in Monday’s season-opener vs. Lenox, and the Trojan freshman was tops with a three-hit, five-RBI performance.
The baseball slate has been pretty active as well. Through Thursday’s games:
Evan Alt, Audubon:
- He’s reached base in every game, and has a .778 on-base percentage through the Wheelers’ first four games of the year.
Nick Denning, AHSTW:
- The Vikings’ junior all-star fired 4-2/3 innings of no-hit baseball against Audubon in a 5-0 win the first week of the season.
Jackson McLaren, Atlantic:
- A three-run double helped break open a close game against Missouri Valley, en route to a 12-4 victory Tuesday night in the Trojans’ home opener.
Brody Paulsen, CAM:
- A stalwart last season, a leader so far this year for the Cougars with four hits and a team-high four RBIs to power the team to a 2-1 start.
Trey Petersen, Exira-EHK:
- The senior standout fired a no-hitter in a 15-0 rout of Ar-We-Va on Thursday.
Alex Spack, ACGC:
- The Charger senior has had some good at-bats. He’s hit a .500 clip, with six runs scored, three drawn walks and three RBIs to lead the Chargers to a 2-1 start.
So that’s where we stand. Six good performances from the softball side, six for baseball.
We’ll rely on game reports from coaches and GoBound Iowa for other information. But if there is a noteworthy performance you think belongs in this column, either during baseball/softball season or at any time, please let us know. Just email sports@ant-news.com and we’ll do our best to include it in a future column.
Have a safe and happy Memorial Day weekend.