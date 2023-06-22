Carroll Kuemper Catholic 7-12, Atlantic 3-5 (baseball): The games were much closer and competitive for the Trojans than Monday night against Glenwood, but the end result was still two wins by Carroll Kuemper Catholic at historic Merchants Park, in a doubleheader were the Trojans were the home team in the opener.
The Knights swept, 7-3 and 12-5, but in both games the Trojans were in striking distance, and in fact in the opener they even led.
After spotting the Knights a 1-0 lead in the first, the Trojans answered with two runs, off RBIs by Brock Goodrich and Easton O’Brien to take a 2-1 lead. After the Knights scored two runs in the top of the fourth, the other Trojan run came in the bottom of the fourth, with Clevi Johnson scoring the run, to pull to within a run at 4-3.
That’s as close as it got as the Knights added a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh to seal the win. Jayden Proehl pitched six innings, giving up eight hits and four earned runs.
The nightcap saw the Trojans competitive again. The highlight was Sawyer Tarrell’s two-run single in the top of the third to cut the Knights’ lead to 3-2. The Trojans kept chipping away, coming as close as 6-4 before the Knights took control with a six-run sixth inning, four errors doing the damage. Xavier Darrow had an RBI to add a run in the top of the seventh for the final score.
Tarrell had three of Atlantic’s four hits in the nightcap. The Trojans finished with nine hits total on the evening.
The Trojans are 9-11, 4-9 Hawkeye Ten Conference, with a conference game vs. Harlan coming up tonight, with Johnson accounting for two in the opener.
Atlantic 14, Carroll Kuemper Catholic 2 (softball): The Trojans got revenge over the Knights, needing just three innings to take a 14-2 win in Hawkeye Ten Conference action.
Kuemper had defeated the Trojans 7-0 on June 8, in a game where the Knights pretty much dominated.
This time, it was all Trojans as they took a quick 5-0 lead and added nine more runs in the second to put the game away. Ava Rush had her first career home run, going 2-for-3 on the night and adding a stolen base. Makenna Schroeder and Riley Wood each added two RBIs, while Madison Huddleson went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI.
Peyton McLaren earned her first varsity win, giving up just one hit and not walking a batter, as both of the Knights’ runs were in the bottom of the third.