Audubon Church of Christ
For the last few weeks in Church we have been in a series called “Gifts, Talents, Skills, and you.” A discussion and exploration of what it means to use our varied gifts, talents and skills for the glory of God, the good of our fellow believers, and to bless our community. We are learning how to do this in the spirit of 1 Peter 4:10 which tells us: “As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God’s varied grace”.
As we seek to serve one another and good stewards of what God has given us we emphasized that God has gifted each of us uniquely and those gifts all have value in the eyes of God. As it says in 1 Corinthians 12:12 “Just as a body, though one, has many parts, but all its many parts form one body, so it is with Christ.” There is not a value distinction to God between those gifted to serve Him one way or another, all are valuable and to be used for His glory. We are not responsible for what gifts God has given us, but we are responsible for how we use them!
What are you good at? What talents do you possess? What skills have you picked up in life through your work or your leisure time? Is there something that you are able to do well due to an inborn talent or hard work spent acquiring the ability? These questions should be asked by Christians often! Then followed by “Am I using these gifts to glorify God and bless others?” Think about it. Do you think God, who is King of the universe and creator of all good things, blesses us and does not have an expectation that we would use his blessings to better the world around us? We all have a part to play, and that part can be best determined by prayerfully asking God “What gifts have you given me, and how can I use them best?”
In Ephesians 4:16 we read:
“From whom the whole body, joined and held together by every joint with which it is equipped, when each part is working properly, makes the body grow so that it builds itself up in love.” The Bible makes it clear that we are all parts of a greater whole, that being the Body of Christ! We all have roles to play and tasks to accomplish as followers of Jesus! So this week, ask yourself the following three questions: 1. How has God blessed and gifted me? 2. What skills or resources has God given me the ability to acquire? And 3. Am I using the gifts and providence of God to my best ability for the work of His Kingdom, to serve His people, and to bless the community He has put me in?
This week, let’s make an emphasis to assess what God has given us, and how we can use it for the Kingdom.