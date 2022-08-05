ATLANTIC – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has announced classroom hunter education courses for Cass County in early September.
The classes – all at the DNR Enviromental Service Division Field Office, 1401 Sunnyside Lane, Atlantic – will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Sept. 6 and 8; and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10.
Students must attend all classroom and range sessions to become certified. This is a free course. All materials will be supplied to the students on the first evening class.
Hunter Education Classroom courses are offered by knowledgeable and certified volunteer instructors and Iowa Conservation Officers.
Classroom courses are typically 12-15 hours in length and are held over 2 to 3 sessions (days). In order to receive certification, a student must attend all sessions (days) and pass the final exam.
Hunter education is a proven way of increasing the odds that a prospective hunter will become a safe, knowledgeable and responsible hunter. Hunter education is a mandatory program that is designed to introduce students to several life-long skills that are important to many different types of outdoor recreational opportunities. The course teaches students basic survival and first aid skills, water safety, wildlife identification, and the basics of wildlife management, hunting laws, and firearm/archery safety. Hunter education also stresses the importance of individual responsibility and outdoor ethics.
Iowa law requires that anyone born after Jan. 1, 1972, must be certified in hunter education before they are eligible to purchase an Iowa hunting license.
AGE RELATED INFORMATION
Any child under 11 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during every session.
A person who is 11 years old or older may enroll in a course, but those who are 11 and successfully complete the course shall be issued a certificate which becomes valid on that person’s 12th birthday.
TO REGISTER
To register for the course go to: https://register-ed.com/programs/iowa/151-hunter-education-classroom-course.