Former Atlantic City Councilperson, Kathy Somers, has thrown her hat into the ring and will run for the County Auditors position.
Somers was nominated at a special Republican nominating convention on Aug. 15.
Somers has served on the Atlantic City Council for 12 years; the Atlantic Personnel & Finance Committee; the Landfill Board and the Cass County Public Safety Commission. She has experience with human resources, labor laws, payroll, employee benefits, and insurance. She has been an active volunteer in the community and the Republican party.
She has been employed as the HR & EEO Officer/Safety Coordinator at A.M. Cohron & Son, Inc. for 13 years.