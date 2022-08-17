Kathy Somers

Kathy Somers

 By Jeff Lundquist NT Publisher

Former Atlantic City Councilperson, Kathy Somers, has thrown her hat into the ring and will run for the County Auditors position.

Somers was nominated at a special Republican nominating convention on Aug. 15.

Somers has served on the Atlantic City Council for 12 years; the Atlantic Personnel & Finance Committee; the Landfill Board and the Cass County Public Safety Commission. She has experience with human resources, labor laws, payroll, employee benefits, and insurance. She has been an active volunteer in the community and the Republican party.

She has been employed as the HR & EEO Officer/Safety Coordinator at A.M. Cohron & Son, Inc. for 13 years.

Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support.

A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.