The News-Telegraph area came away with nine top-three finishes at the Iowa state track meet.
Remember what they were?
They included a pair of state champions by ACGC sprint standout Austin Kunkle, and his wins in the 100- and 200-meter dashes were the school’s first in history. The Riverside girls also had two wins, coming in relays: the 4x200- and 4x400-meter relays. The latter was a successful defense of the Lady Dawgs’ state championship a year ago.
Seconds? Well, University of Iowa-bound Ava Rush claimed one silver, coming in the 800-meter run. Audubon senior Madison Steckler got the other, earning that spot in the 100-meter hurdles.
Steckler took a third-place medal as well, the bronze coming in the 200-meter dash. Also laying claim to a third: the Riverside girls’ 4x100-meter relay, and CAM senior hurdle specialist Sam Foreman in the 110-meter hurdles.
We’ve lost track of the total top-eight finishes from the area, but there were a lot of them, and a huge shout out of congratulations to all of them ... and all the state qualifiers.
And many of those athletes are on our fourth-annual all News-Telegraph track team.
Athletes represent the best in each specialty area: sprints (100, 200 and 400-meter dashes and related relays), middle distance (800-meter run and its related relays), long distance (1500/1600- and 3000/3200-meter runs and any related relays), hurdles (including shuttle hurdle relay) and field events (both throws and both jumps). Also included are several utility athletes, primarily those who specialize in multiple areas.
As a note, each athlete was selected for just one event. We’ve tried to make that selection based on the event we believe they were the best in, but it also means some may have taken the utility position if they were great in several areas, such as jumps and sprints.
We’ve come up with the list based on conference finishes, state qualification and place-winning, Drake Relays qualification and personal observances and judgment. So please – and it’s just like any other media outlet – while you may have an opinion, we will not respond to comments about our selections.
And so, without further ado, here’s our list:
BOYS
Captain
Austin Kunkle, sr., ACGC: A four-event medalist who didn’t even qualify as a sophomore, topped off his senior season with state championships in the 100- and 200-meter dashes (after taking fourth in both events a year ago), the first state champion in the school’s seven-year history. Also helped the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relay teams to sixth- and fifth-place finishes. Together, he was a key part of the Wheelers’ fifth-place team finish, its highest ever. Just missed the finals of the 100-meter dash at the Drake Relays. A football standout as well. His future plans are undecided, but schools in the discussion are Iowa State University, the University of Northern Iowa and Kansas.
Sprints
Note: This is for the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes, and related relays.
Cash Emgarten, jr., Exira-EHK: The Spartans’ top sprinter, who finished an outstanding season with a fifth-place finish at state in the 200-meter dash. Was Rolling Valley Conference champion in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
Cale Maas, sr., CAM: Versatile athlete who competed in both sprints and hurdles, finished his career as an individual state qualifier in the 400-meter dash. Was a part of the shuttle hurdle relay that placed fourth.
Ayden Salais, sr., Riverside: A key member of several Bulldog relays, three of which qualified for state: the sprint, distance and 4x400-meter, with the distance medley finishing 10th. Won three championships at the Western Iowa Conference meet, and set a new conference record in the 400-meter dash at 50.53; also helped win the 4x400- and 4x800-meter relays.
Luke Sternberg, soph., AHSTW: State qualifier in the 200-meter dash, and also was Western Iowa Conference runner-up in that event.
800
Note: This is for the 800-meter run and related relays.
Caden Andersen, sr., Atlantic: Solo, multi-sport standout competed in the 800, highlighted by a third-place Hawkeye Ten Conference finish. Was a three-year state qualifier in the 4x800-meter relay, which finished 10th this season. Was also a part of the 4x400-meter relay, running the second leg.
Gavin Clayton, sr., CAM: Proved the Cougars have more than just hurdlers, as he finished his career with a state meet spot in the 800-meter run.
Zeke Konkler, jr. Audubon: The lone Wheeler boys’ qualifier for state, earned a spot at the state meet in the 800-meter run.
Brayden Lockwood, fresh., Griswold: Placed second in the 800-meter run at the Corner Conference meet, and probably the Tigers’ best distance runner.
Long distance
Note: This is for the 1600- and 3200-meter runs.
Justin Reinhart, sr., ACGC: Finished his track career with a 15th-place finish in the 1600-meter run at the state track meet. Track parlayed his success in cross country, winning a state championship in 2021 and a runner-up trophy in 2022.
Alex Sonntag, jr. Atlantic: The Trojans’ best distance runner, competing primarily in the 1600-meter run and longer-distance relays. Junior year highlight was a 10th-place finish as part of the 4x800-meter relay, wherein he ran anchor.
Hurdles
Note: This is for the 110 high and 400-meter hurdles, and the related shuttle hurdle relay.
Jack Follmann, jr., CAM: Part of a dominant shuttle hurdle relay team that placed fourth at the state meet, and fifth at the Drake Relays. Most of the season, helped the unit compile times that compared very favorably against Class 3A and 4A schools. In individual events at state, was seventh in the 110-meter hurdles and sixth in the 400-meter hurdles. Placed 15th in the 400-meter hurdles at the Drake Relays.
Sam Foreman, sr., CAM: A four-year member of the shuttle hurdle relay, helping the Cougars finish fourth at the state meet, and fifth at the Drake Relays. Finished his state career with a third-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles. Most of the season, he and Follmann helped the unit compile times that compared very favorably against Class 3A and 4A schools Placed 22nd in the 400-meter hurdles at the Drake Relays.
Jonas LaCanne, jr. Exira-EHK: A state qualifier, placed 20th in the 400-meter hurdles. Was one of the Spartans’ leaders this past season.
Jackson McLaren, sr., Atlantic: Hurdle specialist, who qualified for state in the 110-meter hurdles and as part of the sprint medley relay. Both those events finished fourth at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet. A four-sport standout for the Trojans who also ran as part of several sprint-related relays.
Field events
Note: This is for all jumps (long jump and high jump) and throws (discus and shot put).
Lance Bunde, jr., ACGC: A personal best 6’5” leap in the high jump turned into a third-place medal with one more year to go. Was also a part of the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays, which placed sixth and fifth, respectively.
Corbin Peach, sr., CAM: A state qualifier in both throwing events, with best throw of 129’8” in the discus and 42’6” in the shot put.
Jett Petersen, soph., AHSTW: A state qualifier in the discus, with his best throw coming in at 130’3”. Had placed third at the Western Iowa Conference meet.
Jayden Proehl, sr., Atlantic: Capped off his high school career with a seventh-place medal in the high jump, with a career-best leap of 6’3”. A fixture on relays as well.
Utility
Note: This is for relay specialists and those who compete in various events.
Collin Bower, fresh., CAM: One of just three Rolling Valley Conference underclassmen to medal, two came from the Cougars camp, and he does so with a fourth-place medal as part of the shuttle hurdle relay team.
Peyton Cook, soph., Griswold: Primarily a sprinter, was a state meet qualifier in the 110-meter hurdles. At the Corner Conference meet, took a pair of seconds in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
Payton Jacobe, jr., ACGC: State qualifier in both the discus and shot put, and a Drake Relays qualifier in the shot put.
Tanner O’Brien, sr., Atlantic: One of several clutch athletes for the Trojans, specifically as a key member of the 4x800-meter relay that qualified for the state meet.
Carter Pellett, sr., Atlantic: The clutch athlete who qualified for state as part of two relays: the sprint medley and the 4x400-meter relay, both as anchor legs. His efforts helped win the 4x400-meter titles at the Bruce Rasmussen, Hawkeye Ten Conference and state qualifying meets.
Colton Rasmusssen, jr., Atlantic: On the verge of tapping his potential, a late comer to the long-jump scene, where he just missed placing in the top eight. Earned his first career medal with a 6’1” leap in the high jump. A three-sport athlete, also competing in football and basketball.
GIRLS
Captain
Ava Rush, sr., Atlantic: University of Iowa bound in track, finished an outstanding senior season with four medals (the maximum), highlighted by a runner-up finish in the 800-meter run. Also placed fifth in the 400-meter dash and as a member of the 4x800-meter relay, and seventh as part of the 4x400-meter relay. Finished her career with six total medals, including two her junior season. Won (or helped win) three Hawkeye Ten Conference championships this season, including the 400-meter dash, 800-meter run and as a member of the sprint medley relay. Athletic career also included a ninth-place finish at the state girls’ cross country meet to cap her senior year (in a busy fall that also included volleyball and cheerleading) and being a member of the Trojans’ 2021 state softball team.
Sprints
Note: This is for the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes, and related relays.
Veronica Andrusyshyn, sr., Riverside: Leader of an outstanding sprint and relay contingent for the Lady Dawgs, winning the 4x200-meter relay, taking third in the 4x100-meter relay and placing fifth in the 100-meter dash. Her career state medal count ends with 10. As a member of the 4x200-meter relay, helped the Lady Dawgs finish 15th at the Drake Relays.
Lydia Erickson, jr., Riverside: Another in the outstanding line of Lady Dawg sprinters, was a member of the state champion 4x200- and 4x400-meter relay teams, and third-place finishing 4x100-meter relay teams. Helped this year’s 4x400-meter relay team defend it state championship.
Ellie Henderson, soph., Riverside: Another relay standout for the Lady Dawgs, she was part of two state championship relays (4x200 and 4x400) and a third-place team (4x100).
Hailey Huffman, soph., Atlantic: The Trojans’ top sprinter, who was a key component in the distance medley relay, which placed sixth at the state meet, and as part of the state qualifying sprint medley relay.
800
Note: This is for the 800-meter run and related relays.
Ava Campbell, soph., ACGC: A state qualifier in the 800- and 1500-meter runs, to add to a continually building distance career for the Chargers as this year’s lone female individual qualifier. Was a state top-15 finisher in cross country this past fall.
Mariah Huffman, soph., Atlantic: Like her twin sister Hailey, a versatile relays athlete, contributing more to longer-distance relays. Was a member of two top-eight finishing relays at the state meet, the 4x400- and 4x800-meter relays. Her efforts helped the Trojans take 10th place at the state meet. Like Hailey, ran cross country.
Claire Pellett, jr., Atlantic: One of just two NT-area female athletes – teammate and bestie Ava Rush was the other – to win the maximum four medals at the state meet, including eighth in the 800-meter run, seventh in the 4x400-meter relay, sixth in the distance medley relay and fifth in the 4x800-meter relay, her first state medals earned. Was a member of two runner-up Hawkeye Ten Conference relays, the 4x800-meter and distance medley relays, and took third in the 800-meter run and fourth in the 1500-meter run. Outstanding four-sport athlete – she placed 15th at the state girls’ cross country meet last fall – who was also involved in cheerleading this past fall.
Long distance
Note: This is for the 1500- and 3000-meter runs.
Stefi Beisswenger, soph., Audubon: A repeat state qualifier in the 3000-meter run, and a consistent distance runner who also began contributing to relays for the Wheelers. Was a Western Iowa Conference champion at the Western Iowa Conference meet.
Bailey Richardson, fresh., Riverside: Placed second in the 3000-meter run and third in the 1500-meter run at the Western Iowa Conference, capping off a great freshman career that also saw her qualify for state in cross country.
Hurdles
Note: This is for the 100- and 400-meter hurdles, and the related shuttle hurdle relay.
Morgan Botos, soph., Atlantic: Lead-off leg of the shuttle hurdle relay, which placed seventh, and also a state qualifier in the 400-meter hurdles.
Jayci Reed, fresh., Atlantic: Earned her first state medal, coming in the 100-meter hurdles where she placed seventh. An outstanding sprinter as well who comes from an outstanding athletic family.
Madison Steckler, sr., Audubon: Outstanding sprint and hurdle specialist for the Wheelers. Was runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles, to go along with a third-place finish in the 200-meter dash finals. Was a member of two state qualifying relays, the shuttle hurdle and 4x400-meter. Finished her high school career with seven medals, varying in sprint, relay and hurdle events. Multi-sport athlete will continue her track career at Iowa Western Community College.
Field events
Note: This is for all jumps (long jump and high jump) and throws (discus and shot put).
Madison Kelley, soph., Riverside: The area’s lone field event qualifier on the girls’ side, with a season best throw of 108’5” in the discus. Placed 24th at state.
Jaelynn Petersen, fresh., Exira-EHK: A 4’10” season (and area) best in the high jump and a consistent meet winner or runner-up for the Spartans.
Abbi Richter, sr., Atlantic: Throwing specialist who came on her senior season, and be taking her talents to Southwest Iowa Community College with season bests of 106’8” in the discus and 33’0.25” in the shot put.
Lila Wiederstein, fresh., Atlantic: The area’s best long-jumper, with an area best 16’8” leap. Just missed a state meet berth.
Utility
Note: This is for relay specialists and those who compete in various events.
Carly Henderson, jr., Riverside: Was a key component in winning state championships in the 4x200- and 4x400-meter relays, and is very versatile, running sprints as well as long distance. Multi-sport athlete who has become accustomed to the big stage, with state appearances in cross country, volleyball and the IGHSAU’s first-ever girls’ wrestling meet.
Chloe Mullenix, sr., Atlantic: Three-event medalist, including sixth in the distance medley relay, and sevenths in the 4x400-meter and shuttle hurdle relays, to cap off an outstanding career. Was a member of the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship sprint medley relay and three runner-up events: the 400-meter hurdles, 4x400-meter relay and shuttle hurdle relay.
Veronica Schechinger, soph., Riverside: The lead-off leg of the state championship 4x400-meter relay team, and was also on the state-qualifying 4x800 and distance medley relays. An accomplished sprinter as well, whose finishes helped lead the Lady Dawgs to a Western Iowa Conference championship.
Mattie Nielsen, jr., Audubon: A sprint and relays specialist, qualified for state as part of the sprint medley and shuttle hurdle relays. Was a member of the Western Iowa Conference shuttle hurdle relay champions. A multi-sport athlete whose athleticism and leadership serves the Wheelers well.