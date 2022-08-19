Cass County Fair 4-H Sheep Show Awards

Champion Junior Showman

Astelle Graham, Grove HOT. Parents: Ryan & Amanda Graham

Sponsor: Anita Meat Processing

Reserve Champion Junior Showman

Faithlynn Scholl, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Chris & Jodi Scholl

Sponsor: In Memory Of Dean Orstad

Champion Intermediate Showman

Kennedy Meyer, Grant Guys & Gals. Parents: Brian & Jessie Meyer

Sponsor: Landus Cooperative

Reserve Champion Intermediate Showman

Emma Meyer, Grant Guys & Gals. Parents: Brian & Jessie Meyer

Sponsor: Anderson/Brix Show Lambs

Champion Senior Showman

Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Cody & Amanda Will

Sponsor: Sandbothe Firestone

Reserve Champion Senior Showman

Aubrey Graham, Grove HOT. Parents: Ryan & Amanada Graham

Sponsor: Pine Ridge Club Lambs

Champion Overall Showman

Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin 4-H. Parents: Cody & Amanda Will

Sponsor: Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund

Reserve Champion Overall Showman

Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA. Parents: Chris & Jodi Scholl

Sponsor: In Memory of Dean Orstad

Champion Home-Raised Lamb

Maddy Anderson, Washington GEM. Parents: Jeff & Tarah Anderson

Sponsor: Cappel's Ace Hardware

Reserve Champion Home-Raised Lamb

Grant Petty, Washington GEM. Parents: Darrin & Melaine Petty

Sponsor: Smith Heating & Plumbing Inc.

Champion Purchased Lamb

Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin 4-H. Parents: Cody & Amanda Will

Sponsor: Dorsey Family

Reserve Champion Purchased Lamb

Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin 4-H. Parents: Cody & Amanda Will

Sponsor: Armour Insurance

Champion AOB Lamb

Leah Ohms, Grant Guys & Gals. Parents: Matt & Carri Ohms

Sponsor: Russell & Maxine Orstad Memorial

Reserve Champion AOB Lamb

Aubrey Graham, Grove HOT. Parents: Ryan & Amanda Graham

Sponsor: In Memory of Dean Orstad

Grand Champion Black Face Ewe

Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin 4-H. Parents: Cody & Amanda Will

Sponsor: Pine Ridge Club Lambs

Reserve Black Face Ewe

Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin 4-H. Parents: Cody & Amanda Will

Sponsor: Jeff Morenz-Stifel Investments

Champion AOB Breeding Ewe

Grant Petty, Washington GEM. Parents: Darrin & Melaine Petty

Sponsor: In Memory Of Raymond Aupperle

Reserve AOB Breeding Ewe

Faitlynn Scholl, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Chris & Jodi Scholl

Sponsor: ???

Grand Champion Overall Market Lamb

Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin 4-H. Parents: Cody & Amanda Will

Sponsor: Brocker Karns & Karns

Reserve Grand Champion Overall Market Lamb

Maddy Anderson, Washington GEM. Parents: Jeff & Tarah Anderson

Sponsor: Kermit Sothman Memorial

Supreme Breeding Ewe

Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin 4-H. Parents: Cody & Amanda Will

Sponsor: Petty Show Lambs

Reserve Supreme Breeding Ewe

Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin 4-H. Parents: Cody & Amanda Will

Sponsor: Stine Seed

Top Gaining Production Indivdiaul

Kennedy Meyer, Grant Guys & Gals. Parents: Brian & Jessie Meyer

Sponsor: Petty Show Lambs

Top Gaining Purchased Indivdiaul

Alyson Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers. Parents: Mike & Becky Dreager

Sponsor: 96.5 KSOM & Ks 95.7

Top Gaining AOB Indivdiaul

Kennedy Meyer, Grant Guys & Gals. Parents: Brian & Jessie Meyer

Sponsor: Petty Show Lambs

FFA

Overall Grand Champion FFA Market Lamb

Tiana Hagen, CAM FFA. Parents: Walter & Toni Rieck

Sponsor: Stine Seeds

Overall Grand Champion Breeding Ewe

Tiana Hagen, CAM FFA. Parents: Walter & Toni Rieck

Sponsor: Anderson Show Lambs

Overall Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb

Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA. Parents: Chris & Jodi Scholl

Sponsor: Anderson Show Lambs

Overall Grand Champion Breeding Ewe

Tiana Hagen, CAM FFA. Parents: Walter & Toni Rieck

Sponsor: Petty Show Lambs

Overall Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Ewe

Maddy Anderson, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Jeff & Tarah Anderson

Sponsor: In Memory Of Brooks Wollum

Champion AOB Lambs

Leah Ohms, CAM FFA. Parents: Matt & Carri Ohms

Sponsor: Stine Seeds

Champion AOB Breeding Ewe

Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA Parents: Chris & Jodi Scholl

Sponsor: R/T Motors

Reserve Champion AOB Breeding Ewe

McKenna Sonntag, Atlantic FFA Parents: Adam & Lisa Sonntag

Sponsor: J6 Ranch

Champion Rate of Gain

Leah Ohms, CAM FFA. Parents: Matt & Carri Ohms

Sponsor: FFA Association

Reserve Champion Showmanship

Tiana Hagen, CAM FFA. Parents: Walter & Toni Rieck

Sponsor: Petty Show Lambs

Champion Black Face Lamb

Tiana Hagen, CAM FFA. Parents: Walter & Toni Rieck

Sponsor: Blaine Service LLC

Reserbve Champion Black Face Lamb

Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA Parents: Chris & Jodi Scholl

Sponsor: Stine Seed

Champion Black Face Breeding Ewe

Tiana Hagen, CAM FFA. Parents: Walter & Toni Rieck

Sponsor: Berg Electric

Reserve Champion Black Face Lamb

Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA Parents: Chris & Jodi Scholl

Sponsor: Mailander Law Office

FFA

Black Face Individual

Class 1:

Purple – Natalie School, CAM FFA.

Lavender – McKenna Sonntag, Atlantic FFA.

Blue – McKenna Sonntag, Atlantic FFA.

Class 2:

Purple – Tiana Hagen, CAM FFA. Lavender – Maddy Anderson, Atlantic FFA.

Blue – Tiana Hagen, CAM FFA; ‘Haley Hansen, Atlantic FFA.

AOB Individual

Class 1:

Purple – Leah Ohms, CAM FFA.

Black Face Breeding Ewe

Class 1:

Purple –

McKenna Sonntag, Atlantic FFA.

Lavender – Claire Schroder, Atlantic FFA.

Blue –Claire Schroder, Atlantic FFA.

Class 2:

Purple – Tiana Hagen, CAM FFA.

Lavender – Maddy Anderson, Atlantic FFA.

Blue – Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA;

Haley Hansen, Atlantic FFA.

AOB Breeding Ewe

Class 1: Purple – Natalye School, CAM FFA.

Lavender – McKenna Sonntag, Atlantic FFA.

Blue – Haley Hansen, Atlantic FFA; Leah Ohms, CAM FFA.

4-H

Production Black Face Individual

Class 1: Purple – Claire Schroder, Grove HOT.

Lavender – Claire Schroder, CAM HOT.

Blue – Leah Ohms, Grant Guys and Gals.

Class 2:

Purple – Maddy Anderson, Washington GEM.

Lavender – Grant Petty, Washington GEM.

Blue – Kennedy Meyer, Grant Guys and Gals (2).

Purchased Black Face Individual

Class 1: Purple – Astelle Graham, Grove HOT.

Lavender – Faithlynn School, Benton-Franklin.

Blue – Astelle Graham, Grove HOT.

Class 1:

Purple – Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin.

Lavender – Aubrey Graham, Grove HOT.

Blue – Alyson Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers.

Class 3: Purple – Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin. Lavender – Hallie Robinson, Washington GEM. Blue – Alyson Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers.

Class 4:

Purple – Hallie Robinson, Washington GEM.

Lavender – Claire Schroder, Grove HOT.

Blue – Alyson Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers; Aubrey Graham, Grove HOT.

Market Sheep – AOB Individual

Class 1:

Purple – Leah Ohms, Grant Guys and Gals.

Lavender – Aubrey Graham, Grove HOT. Blue – Faithlynn School, Benton-Franklin.

Class 2: Purple – Emma Meyer, Grant Guys and Gals. Lavender – Emma Meyer, Grant Guys and Gals. Blue – Kennedy Meyer, Grant Guys and Gals; Emma Meyer, Grant Guys and Gals.

Black Face Breeding Ewe

Class 1: Purple – Claire Schroder, Grove HOT. Lavender – Claire Schroder, Grove HOT.

Class 2: Purple – Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin. Lavender – Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin.

Class 3: Purple – Aubrey Graham, Grove HOT. Lavender – Alyson Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers. Blue – Alyson Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers.

AOB Breeding Ewe

Class 1: Purple – Grant Petty, Washington GEM. Lavender – Faithlynn Scholl, Benton-Franklin. Blue – Leah Ohms, Grant Guys and Gals.

Class 2: Purple – Kennedy Meyer, Grant Guys and Gals. Lavender – Emma Meyer, Grant Guys and Gals.