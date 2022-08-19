Cass County Fair 4-H Sheep Show Awards
Champion Junior Showman
Astelle Graham, Grove HOT. Parents: Ryan & Amanda Graham
Sponsor: Anita Meat Processing
Reserve Champion Junior Showman
Faithlynn Scholl, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Chris & Jodi Scholl
Sponsor: In Memory Of Dean Orstad
Champion Intermediate Showman
Kennedy Meyer, Grant Guys & Gals. Parents: Brian & Jessie Meyer
Sponsor: Landus Cooperative
Reserve Champion Intermediate Showman
Emma Meyer, Grant Guys & Gals. Parents: Brian & Jessie Meyer
Sponsor: Anderson/Brix Show Lambs
Champion Senior Showman
Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Cody & Amanda Will
Sponsor: Sandbothe Firestone
Reserve Champion Senior Showman
Aubrey Graham, Grove HOT. Parents: Ryan & Amanada Graham
Sponsor: Pine Ridge Club Lambs
Champion Overall Showman
Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin 4-H. Parents: Cody & Amanda Will
Sponsor: Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund
Reserve Champion Overall Showman
Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA. Parents: Chris & Jodi Scholl
Sponsor: In Memory of Dean Orstad
Champion Home-Raised Lamb
Maddy Anderson, Washington GEM. Parents: Jeff & Tarah Anderson
Sponsor: Cappel's Ace Hardware
Reserve Champion Home-Raised Lamb
Grant Petty, Washington GEM. Parents: Darrin & Melaine Petty
Sponsor: Smith Heating & Plumbing Inc.
Champion Purchased Lamb
Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin 4-H. Parents: Cody & Amanda Will
Sponsor: Dorsey Family
Reserve Champion Purchased Lamb
Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin 4-H. Parents: Cody & Amanda Will
Sponsor: Armour Insurance
Champion AOB Lamb
Leah Ohms, Grant Guys & Gals. Parents: Matt & Carri Ohms
Sponsor: Russell & Maxine Orstad Memorial
Reserve Champion AOB Lamb
Aubrey Graham, Grove HOT. Parents: Ryan & Amanda Graham
Sponsor: In Memory of Dean Orstad
Grand Champion Black Face Ewe
Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin 4-H. Parents: Cody & Amanda Will
Sponsor: Pine Ridge Club Lambs
Reserve Black Face Ewe
Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin 4-H. Parents: Cody & Amanda Will
Sponsor: Jeff Morenz-Stifel Investments
Champion AOB Breeding Ewe
Grant Petty, Washington GEM. Parents: Darrin & Melaine Petty
Sponsor: In Memory Of Raymond Aupperle
Reserve AOB Breeding Ewe
Faitlynn Scholl, Benton-Franklin. Parents: Chris & Jodi Scholl
Sponsor: ???
Grand Champion Overall Market Lamb
Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin 4-H. Parents: Cody & Amanda Will
Sponsor: Brocker Karns & Karns
Reserve Grand Champion Overall Market Lamb
Maddy Anderson, Washington GEM. Parents: Jeff & Tarah Anderson
Sponsor: Kermit Sothman Memorial
Supreme Breeding Ewe
Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin 4-H. Parents: Cody & Amanda Will
Sponsor: Petty Show Lambs
Reserve Supreme Breeding Ewe
Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin 4-H. Parents: Cody & Amanda Will
Sponsor: Stine Seed
Top Gaining Production Indivdiaul
Kennedy Meyer, Grant Guys & Gals. Parents: Brian & Jessie Meyer
Sponsor: Petty Show Lambs
Top Gaining Purchased Indivdiaul
Alyson Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers. Parents: Mike & Becky Dreager
Sponsor: 96.5 KSOM & Ks 95.7
Top Gaining AOB Indivdiaul
Kennedy Meyer, Grant Guys & Gals. Parents: Brian & Jessie Meyer
Sponsor: Petty Show Lambs
FFA
Overall Grand Champion FFA Market Lamb
Tiana Hagen, CAM FFA. Parents: Walter & Toni Rieck
Sponsor: Stine Seeds
Overall Grand Champion Breeding Ewe
Tiana Hagen, CAM FFA. Parents: Walter & Toni Rieck
Sponsor: Anderson Show Lambs
Overall Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb
Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA. Parents: Chris & Jodi Scholl
Sponsor: Anderson Show Lambs
Overall Grand Champion Breeding Ewe
Tiana Hagen, CAM FFA. Parents: Walter & Toni Rieck
Sponsor: Petty Show Lambs
Overall Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Ewe
Maddy Anderson, Atlantic FFA. Parents: Jeff & Tarah Anderson
Sponsor: In Memory Of Brooks Wollum
Champion AOB Lambs
Leah Ohms, CAM FFA. Parents: Matt & Carri Ohms
Sponsor: Stine Seeds
Champion AOB Breeding Ewe
Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA Parents: Chris & Jodi Scholl
Sponsor: R/T Motors
Reserve Champion AOB Breeding Ewe
McKenna Sonntag, Atlantic FFA Parents: Adam & Lisa Sonntag
Sponsor: J6 Ranch
Champion Rate of Gain
Leah Ohms, CAM FFA. Parents: Matt & Carri Ohms
Sponsor: FFA Association
Reserve Champion Showmanship
Tiana Hagen, CAM FFA. Parents: Walter & Toni Rieck
Sponsor: Petty Show Lambs
Champion Black Face Lamb
Tiana Hagen, CAM FFA. Parents: Walter & Toni Rieck
Sponsor: Blaine Service LLC
Reserbve Champion Black Face Lamb
Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA Parents: Chris & Jodi Scholl
Sponsor: Stine Seed
Champion Black Face Breeding Ewe
Tiana Hagen, CAM FFA. Parents: Walter & Toni Rieck
Sponsor: Berg Electric
Reserve Champion Black Face Lamb
Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA Parents: Chris & Jodi Scholl
Sponsor: Mailander Law Office
FFA
Black Face Individual
Class 1:
Purple – Natalie School, CAM FFA.
Lavender – McKenna Sonntag, Atlantic FFA.
Blue – McKenna Sonntag, Atlantic FFA.
Class 2:
Purple – Tiana Hagen, CAM FFA. Lavender – Maddy Anderson, Atlantic FFA.
Blue – Tiana Hagen, CAM FFA; ‘Haley Hansen, Atlantic FFA.
AOB Individual
Class 1:
Purple – Leah Ohms, CAM FFA.
Black Face Breeding Ewe
Class 1:
Purple –
McKenna Sonntag, Atlantic FFA.
Lavender – Claire Schroder, Atlantic FFA.
Blue –Claire Schroder, Atlantic FFA.
Class 2:
Purple – Tiana Hagen, CAM FFA.
Lavender – Maddy Anderson, Atlantic FFA.
Blue – Natalye Scholl, CAM FFA;
Haley Hansen, Atlantic FFA.
AOB Breeding Ewe
Class 1: Purple – Natalye School, CAM FFA.
Lavender – McKenna Sonntag, Atlantic FFA.
Blue – Haley Hansen, Atlantic FFA; Leah Ohms, CAM FFA.
4-H
Production Black Face Individual
Class 1: Purple – Claire Schroder, Grove HOT.
Lavender – Claire Schroder, CAM HOT.
Blue – Leah Ohms, Grant Guys and Gals.
Class 2:
Purple – Maddy Anderson, Washington GEM.
Lavender – Grant Petty, Washington GEM.
Blue – Kennedy Meyer, Grant Guys and Gals (2).
Purchased Black Face Individual
Class 1: Purple – Astelle Graham, Grove HOT.
Lavender – Faithlynn School, Benton-Franklin.
Blue – Astelle Graham, Grove HOT.
Class 1:
Purple – Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin.
Lavender – Aubrey Graham, Grove HOT.
Blue – Alyson Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers.
Class 3: Purple – Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin. Lavender – Hallie Robinson, Washington GEM. Blue – Alyson Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers.
Class 4:
Purple – Hallie Robinson, Washington GEM.
Lavender – Claire Schroder, Grove HOT.
Blue – Alyson Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers; Aubrey Graham, Grove HOT.
Market Sheep – AOB Individual
Class 1:
Purple – Leah Ohms, Grant Guys and Gals.
Lavender – Aubrey Graham, Grove HOT. Blue – Faithlynn School, Benton-Franklin.
Class 2: Purple – Emma Meyer, Grant Guys and Gals. Lavender – Emma Meyer, Grant Guys and Gals. Blue – Kennedy Meyer, Grant Guys and Gals; Emma Meyer, Grant Guys and Gals.
Black Face Breeding Ewe
Class 1: Purple – Claire Schroder, Grove HOT. Lavender – Claire Schroder, Grove HOT.
Class 2: Purple – Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin. Lavender – Morgan Will, Benton-Franklin.
Class 3: Purple – Aubrey Graham, Grove HOT. Lavender – Alyson Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers. Blue – Alyson Dreager, Bear Grove Blazers.
AOB Breeding Ewe
Class 1: Purple – Grant Petty, Washington GEM. Lavender – Faithlynn Scholl, Benton-Franklin. Blue – Leah Ohms, Grant Guys and Gals.
Class 2: Purple – Kennedy Meyer, Grant Guys and Gals. Lavender – Emma Meyer, Grant Guys and Gals.