COUNCIL BLUFFS – Today, the Iowa Insurance Division hosted its third Care4Kids event at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs.
Care4Kids is a new initiative aimed at educating child care directors and home-based providers about thestate resources available and addressing the barriers providers face.
“Our goal is to help child care providers be successful so that Iowa’s working parents can be too,” said Governor Kim Reynolds. “Together, we’ve made a lot of progress, and we want to continue to partner with child care providers to support families in our communities.”
Child care providers who attended the event earned three free hours of HHS training credits. The training credits are required for child care providers to stay registered by the state.
“There are nearly 4,000 child care providers across the state, and we’re working to provide access to resources that can help make them successful businesses,” explained Iowa Department of Human Services Director Kelly Garcia.
The Care4Kids initiative is part of the Iowa Insurance Division’s Save4Later financial literacy program.
“When it comes to running a business, people have general questions regarding insurance options,” said Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen. “These events are designed to provide child care directors and operators with valuable resources and information about insurance while helping them navigate the obstacles of running a child care business.”
Three more Care4Kids events will take place. Events will be held in Sioux City in July, in Cedar Rapids this August, and in Davenport in September. To register for future events, go to https://care4kids.iowa.gov/register/